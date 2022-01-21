Watch: Lance Taylor Talks Transition to Louisville

The former Notre Dame running backs coach was hired to be the Cardinals' next offensive coordinator.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Scott Satterfield has made several additions to Louisville football's coaching and support staff this offseason.

First he brought on Georgia's Ben Sowders as the program's new director of strength and conditioning, that was then followed up by welcoming Wesley McGriff over from Florida as the Cardinals' co-defensive coordinator, then he welcomed Deion Branch back to his alma mater as Louisville's director of player development.

But the fourth-year head coach's most recent addition to the staff is arguably the most noteworthy. With one position assistant hole left to fill on the offensive side of the ball, Satterfield decided to hire Notre Dame running backs coach/run game coordinator Lance Taylor as Louisville's next offensive coordinator.

Between the college ranks as well as the NFL, Taylor brings a wealth of experience to Louisville. He helped guide Kyren Williams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Notre Dame, had a hand in molding players such as D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel with the Carolina Panthers, and played a large role in developing both Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love while at Stanford.

After having conversations with both Satterfield and interim athletic director Josh Heird, as well as getting to see what the program could provide him to work with, Taylor knew that Louisville was the right move to make.

"For me, it had to be the right job, the right opportunity, for me to leave a special place like Notre Dame ... I was not just going to take just any job," he said during his introductory press conference. "I really wanted to do my homework, due diligence. Make sure that this was the right job, that the pieces were in place to support - from Josh (Heird), administration - was going to give us the opportunity and ability to show that we can win next year."

On Friday, Taylor sat down with the local media for his first press conference since being hired at Louisville. He discussed the relationship with the staff, what drew him to Louisville, what his role on the offensive staff will be like, his recruiting philosophy, his own background, and more.

