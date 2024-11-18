Louisville CB Tayon Holloway Arrested, Charged with Assault and Strangulation
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt sophomore defensive back Tayon Holloway was arrested on Sunday night, according the Louisville Metro Police Department's arrest records.
Holloway was charged with fourth degree assault with a minor injury, a misdemeanor, as well as first degree strangulation (domestic violence related), which is a felony.
He has been indefinitely suspended from the Cardinals.
“The University of Louisville is aware of the arrest of football student-athlete Tayon Holloway," the university said in a statement. "As we gather more information, Tayon has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities."
According to the police report obtained by Louisville Cardinals On SI, officers were dispatched to The Province apartments close to UofL's campus around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night on a call to service on a 911 hang up. While all parties inside of the apartment were "uncooperative," they gave consent for officers to search.
A responding officer noticed that the victim, referred to in the report as Holloway's girlfriend, had "a laceration to her upper lip" and "puffiness of the eyes, "commonly associated with crying." Per the report, the victim stated that Holloway was in his room preparing to smoke marijuana. When she grabbed the marijuana, Holloway "became angry and physical."
The victim stated that Holloway "threw her off of the bed and onto the ground, and began to strike her in the face with a closed fist." The victim then grabbed a nearby lamp in an attempt to protect herself, and after that failed, Holloway "took a pillow and placed it over her face" for approximately 10 seconds.
Per the report, after Holloway removed the pillow, he "began to throw her out of the room and started pushing and shoving her" towards the apartment exit. During this, the victim also used a mirror to protect herself, which was broken in the process.
The report also noted that linebacker Jurriente Davis was a witness. Holloway was later arraigned on Monday, and pled not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $10,000 with a no contact order.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback has been a key part of Louisville's secondary this season. Playing in all 10 games while making three starts, Holloway is third on the team in pass breakups with six, while also tallying 16 tackles, two for loss and a sack.
This past week at Stanford, Holloway played an unfortunate role in Louisville's stunning 38-35 upset loss. On the first play of Stanford's final drive, Holloway was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a short throw with just four seconds left in the game. This, combined with a subsequent offsides penalty by Quincy Riley, allowed Stanford to get in better position to kick the game-winning 52-yard field goal.
The Virginia Beach, Va. native joined Louisville this past offseason after spending his first two years in college at North Carolina. After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, Holloway played in 10 total games along with six starts for the Tar Heels in 2023, logging 19 total tackles, 1.5 for loss and one pass breakup.
(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
