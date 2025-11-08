Louisville Report

ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Cal

The Cardinals kick off against the Golden Bears at 7:00.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs the ball against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday. Oct. 4, 2025
Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs the ball against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday. Oct. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has returned to The Ville.

In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will host Cal to kick off the final month of the regular season, and move one step closer towards contention for the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff. Kickoff from L&N Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Like most teams up to this point of the year, both sides have a fair amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Golden Bears, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, as expected, star running back Isaac Brown is out after suffering an injury last week at Virginia Tech. Standout linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has been sideline since suffering an ankle injury in week two, was briefly questionable but has been ruled back to being out. Backup running back Duke Watson, who has missed the last two games, is not on the final injury report and is good to go.

For the Golden Bears, star linebacker Cade Uluave, who has been probable all week, is a game-time decision. T.J. Bollers, their best defensive lineman, is officially out, as is Lamar Robinson - who has been getting reps in the offensive line rotation at center.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Cal

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • DB #13 Justin Agu
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

Cal Golden Bears

OUT

  • RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.
  • DB #14 Aiden Manutai
  • OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara
  • DB #23 Isaiah Crosby
  • RB #24 Jayden Parker
  • DB #30 Mayze Bryant
  • OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch
  • OL #70 Sam Bjerke
  • OL #78 Lamar Robinson
  • DL #88 T.J. Bollers
  • TE #89 Ben Marshall
  • DL #98 Nate Burrell

GAME TIME DECISION

  • ILB #0 Cade Uluave

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football