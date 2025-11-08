ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has returned to The Ville.
In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will host Cal to kick off the final month of the regular season, and move one step closer towards contention for the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff. Kickoff from L&N Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Like most teams up to this point of the year, both sides have a fair amount of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Golden Bears, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, as expected, star running back Isaac Brown is out after suffering an injury last week at Virginia Tech. Standout linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has been sideline since suffering an ankle injury in week two, was briefly questionable but has been ruled back to being out. Backup running back Duke Watson, who has missed the last two games, is not on the final injury report and is good to go.
For the Golden Bears, star linebacker Cade Uluave, who has been probable all week, is a game-time decision. T.J. Bollers, their best defensive lineman, is officially out, as is Lamar Robinson - who has been getting reps in the offensive line rotation at center.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Cal
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #13 Justin Agu
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- LB #43 Trent Carter
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
Cal Golden Bears
OUT
- RB #11 LJ Johnson Jr.
- DB #14 Aiden Manutai
- OLB #18 Serigne Tounkara
- DB #23 Isaiah Crosby
- RB #24 Jayden Parker
- DB #30 Mayze Bryant
- OLB #43 Ryan McCulloch
- OL #70 Sam Bjerke
- OL #78 Lamar Robinson
- DL #88 T.J. Bollers
- TE #89 Ben Marshall
- DL #98 Nate Burrell
GAME TIME DECISION
- ILB #0 Cade Uluave
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
