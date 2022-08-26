Watch: Pete Thomas, Caleb Chandler Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The offseason is nearly over, and Louisville football will be making their return to the gridiron in just over a week.

The Cardinals are hoping to take a massive step forward in year four of the Scott Satterfield era, and their offense is a big reason why it could be possible. Malik Cunningham is one of the top returning quarterbacks in all of Division I football, and he has still taken big strides in fall camp.

"He's a very, very good thrower, but the thing that I really wanted to see was him getting comfortable making those elite throws that are going to take us from a good team to a great team," quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas said. "I think he's getting a lot more comfortable in the pocket and ripping those balls into those tight windows. I think that is really going to take us to the next level as an offense."

It also helps that Cunningham has one of the best offensive lines in the ACC blocking for him. Anchored by preseason All-American guard Caleb Chandler, Louisville returns four starters on a line that was 25th in sacks allowed and 31st in tackles for loss allowed.

"The last few weeks have been physical," Chandler said. "We've gotten a lot of work this fall camp and during this week as well. The big emphasis on everything was just working on our fundamentals and technique, and getting ready to play Syracuse."

Following Thursday's practice, Thomas and Chandler took time to meet with the media. They discussed Cunningham's progression, the backup quarterback battle, Chandler's preseason hype, the offensive line position battles and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

(Photo of Pete Thomas via University of Louisville Athletics)

