Louisville DL Tawfiq Thomas, OL Sam Secrest Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more members of the Louisville football program is moving on following the spring game.
Defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas and offensive lineman Sam Secrest have officially entered the transfer portal, they both announced Monday on social media.
"First and foremost I will like to thank Allah for giving me this chance and opportunity to place at this level," Thomas said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X "I will also thank all my family and friends that's kept me on the right track and kept me striving for greatness. I would also thank all the coaches at the University of Louisville and my teammates for everything they have done."
"I cannot thank coach Satterfield, coach Brohm, coach Cardwell and coach Owens for the opportunities I was provided with here at Louisville," Secrest said in his own graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I want to thank all of my teammates for always being there for me and making playing here so enjoyable. I also want to thank Card Nation for the unwavering support in my time here."
Louisville has now seen three players enter the portal following the program's spring game this past Friday, with offensive lineman Luke Burgess doing so earlier Monday.
Seven Cardinals overall have transferred since the 15-day spring transfer window opened up on Apr. 16. They have now had 23 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, and two more re-enter the portal after joining in the program ahead of spring ball.
Thomas has been a back end rotational piece on Louisville's defensive line for the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle put up four tackles (three solo) in 11 appearances off the bench this past season, and had eight tackles (six solo) over 11 games as a reserve during his true freshman season in 2022.
Secrest played in just two games this past season for Louisville. The 6-foot-6, 305 pound interior lineman took 15 snaps at center in the 56-0 win over Murray State, then had five snaps on the field goal kick unit in the 23-0 win over Duke. He didn't see any in-game action as a true freshman season in 2022.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 24 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Tawfiq Thomas: Eric Canha - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter