Three Louisville Players Unavailable for Bowl vs. Air Force

RB Jalen Mitchell is the most notable absence for the Cardinals in today's bowl game against the Falcons.

DALLAS - An already shorthanded Louisville team will be even more so when they face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

Just hours before the Cardinals are set to take the field of Gerald R. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas against the Falcons, the program announced that three players will be unavailable for their bowl matchup due to illness.

The absences comprised of starting running back Jalen Mitchell, long snapper Mitch Hall and reserve defensive lineman Dayna Kinnaird. The university did not specify if the illnesses were related to COVID-19, but Kinnaird confirmed on social media that he did test positive for the virus.

Mitchell started all 12 games during the regular season, and saw the vast majority of the carries out of the backfield. He logged 722 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 155 carries - leading the running back position in all three categories. Hall also started all 12 games, while Kinnaird only saw action in six games this season to tallying one quarterback hurry.

Louisville's roster had already taken several big hits leading up to the bowl game. During the regular season, the Cardinals lost inside linebacker Monty Montgomery, wide receiver Braden Smith and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark - all of whom were impact starters - due to season-ending injuries.

The transfer portal also had a heavy impact. Two of their top four wide receivers in Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall, as well as cornerback Greedy Vance - who made starts in place of Clark - all have entered the portal since the Cardinals' regular season finale.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Falcons is set for 3:15 p.m. EST.

