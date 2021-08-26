Report: Titans Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

The speedster was recently waived by the Falcons before finding a new home in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been signed by the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hawkins had been waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday as part of the NFL's 80-man roster cut deadline. He is reunited with former Louisville teammate wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who was drafted in the fourth round by Tennessee earlier this year.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound speedster was immediately picked up by the Falcons. However, he was given very little reps in the preseason, rushing ten times for 48 yards in Atlanta’s two preseason games against the Titans and Dolphins. At one point, he was even listed at the seventh-string running back during training camp.

The Titans have just one game left on their preseason schedule, as they will face the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the Titusville, Fla. native burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

