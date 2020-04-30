Louisville Report
Titans sign former Louisville RB Senorise Perry

Matthew McGavic

The Tennessee Titans have signed former University of Louisville running back Senorise Perry, the team announced on Thursday. It is a one-year deal according to The Tennessean's Gentry Estes.

Perry spent the 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills primarily on special teams. In 11 games, he had one kick return for two yards, rushed for three yards on three attempts, and caught a single pass for a one yard gain.

He joins a crowded running back room down in Nashville. The Titans are led by the NFL's 2019 rushing leader in Derrick Henry, and Tennessee also drafted former Appalachian State back Darrynton Evans in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dalyn Dawkins and Shaun Wilson also man the practice squad.

Since entering the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, Perry has found a niche role primarily on special teams and as a kick returner. He appeared in all 16 games for the Chicago Bears in his rookie season, as well as 2017 & 2018 for the Miami Dolphins. 2015 was spent on the injured reserve and 2016 he was on the Bears & Dolphins practice squads.

In 37 games for Louisville from 2011-13 (spent 2010 strictly on special teams), Perry rushed for 1,409 yards on 289 attempts (4.9 yards per average) and 18 touchdowns.

Comments

