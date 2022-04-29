Louisville Football's T.J. Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

The Georgia native didn't see the playing field at all during his lone season with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football's roster for next season, even with spring practice already long in the rear view mirror, is continuing to take shape.

T.J. Lewis, a Class of 2021 signee who didn't see the field at all during his true freshman season with the Cardinals, announced Friday on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to attend The University of Louisville," Lewis said on Twitter. "I want to also thank my coaches, teammates, and friends for an amazing year here in Louisville."

Lewis is the second player to enter the portal following the end of spring ball in early April, joining wide receiver Tyler Harrell who later committed to Alabama. He's the 14th player to transfer overall during this cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Lewis was a quarterback during his high school career at Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy, but made the transition to wide receiver last offseason. He then made another transition to cornerback during this past spring ball, before ultimately opting to transfer.

As a senior, he finished with 1,850 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns, helping Glynn Academy reach an 8-4 record. He was the Georgia Class 6A, Region 2 Player of the Year, and ranked as the No. 1,013 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

With Lewis' transfer, Louisville is now back to an 85-man scholarship roster for the 2022 season - right at the NCAA allotted maximum. The Cardinals are slated to begin the season on the road at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of T.J. Lewis: Derrick Davis - The Brunswick News)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter