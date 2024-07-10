Two Cardinals Ranked Among Top 100 Players in EA Sports College Football 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a wait that has spanned over a decade, the much-anticipated return of college football to the video game world is almost here. We are just over a week away from the release of 'EA Sports College Football 25,' which is set to drop on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's the first college football video game to be released since NCAA Football 14 nearly 11 years ago.
Ahead of the game's release, EA Sports published their list of the top 100 players in the game at launch day, along with their overall ratings and other basic ratings. Among the top 100 were a pair of Cardinals in cornerback Quincy Riley and defensive end Ashton Gillotte.
Riley was the higher-ranked of the two, coming in as the No. 40 player in the game with an overall rating of 92. He has 92 speed, 96 acceleration, 59 strength, 89 awareness and 95 jumping. Gillotte placed as the No. 72 player with an overall rating of 90, and sports an 84 speed, 93 acceleration, 87 strength, 91 awareness and 88 jumping.
The ACC has 15 of the top 100 player in College Football 25, tied with the Big 12 for the third-most in the game. The Big Ten leads the way with 31, with the SEC right behind them at 29. Michigan CB Will Johnson, LSU OT Will Campbell, Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II, Tennessee DE James Pearce and Ohio State S Caleb Downs round out the top five.
Ever since making the jump from Middle Tennessee ahead of the 2022 season, Riley has been a crucial component of Louisville's secondary. Last season, 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.
Riley finished the 2023 season with a team-best 12 pass breakups and second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, with his 15 pass defenses being the most in the conference. However, while also collecting 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss in the process, he was only voted as an All-ACC honorable mention.
Over the course of the 2023 season, Gillotte was not only the most impactful defender for Louisville, he was one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound star edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. He earned multiple Second-Team All-American nods for his efforts.
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
