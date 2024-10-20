Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have suffered a disappointing win to Miami, but oddsmakers are liking them to bounce back when they travel up to Boston College on a short turnaround.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 7.5-point favorite over the home Eagles. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) has struggled on defense over the last month, and that was thoroughly exploited by Miami. The Cardinals gave up 538 yards in the shootout, and have now dropped three of their last four games since opening up the season at 3-0.
As for Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC), they've also hit a midseason speed bump. After opening up the season at 5-1 - including a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 - they've dropped back-to-back games, most recently suffering a 42-21 loss at Virginia Tech off of their bye week.
Both Louisville and Boston College are 3-4 against-the-spread so far this season. The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road ATS despite being 1-1 straight up, while the Eagles are 1-2 at home ATS despite being 3-0 straight up.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5), at Virginia (-7.5) and vs. Miami (+4.5).
Boston College covered at Florida State (+16.5), vs. Duquesne (-33.5) and at Missouri (+14.5); but were unable to do so vs. Michigan State (-4.5), vs. Western Kentucky (-7.5), at Virginia (+1.5) and at Virginia Tech (+8.5).
Kickoff vs. Boston College is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
