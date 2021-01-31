Louisville Football's Top 5 Plays of 2020

A look at the best plays for the Cardinals from last season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football's 2020 season might have finished with a disappointing 4-7 record, but that does not mean the Cardinals were lacking spectacular plays. The ACC Digital Network released the top five plays from Louisville's 2020 campaign, which you can watch at the bottom of the page. The plays were as follows:

5. Dez Fitzpatrick Outruns Boston College Defenders on Screen Pass

Against Boston College, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick showed that he was not the only Cardinals receiver with burners. Taking a screen pass from Malik Cunningham just behind the line of scrimmage, Fitzpatrick took the ball 69 yards up the left sideline for a touchdown, even avoiding a shoestring tackle in the process.

4. Tutu Atwell Dives For Touchdown Against Georgia Tech

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell might have had a dip in production due to defenses keying on him as well as injuries, but he had plenty of highlight moments. His best play of the 2020 season came against Georgia Tech, when he laid out for a 26-yard touchdown reception, somersaulting after the snag.

3. Dez Fitzpatrick Turns Would-Be Interception Into Touchdown vs. WKU

In retrospect, this play is now an obvious precursor to all the turnover issues Louisville had in 2020. Regardless, in their season-opener vs. Western Kentucky, Fitzpatrick had to adjust to a badly thrown ball, and made what should have been an easy interception for the Hilltoppers into a 70-yard score.

2. Javian Hawkins Ends First Half vs. VT With Explosive Run

After forcing Virginia Tech to punt, Louisville inherited the ball with just 46 seconds left in the first half. No big deal for running back Javian Hawkins. On 3rd & 15, he found a hole right up the middle, then bolted right up the left sideline for the 90-yard touchdown - the third-longest rush in school history.

1. Javian Hawkins Flips The Field vs. FSU For The Score

During Louisville's rout of Florida State, Javian Hawkins, unsurprisingly, pulled off another play that made your jaw drop. He took the ball and ran to the left, with several FSU defenders in hot pursuit with good angles. Hawkins then turned completely around to run in the other direction, where he was met with nothing but green grass for a 70-yard touchdown.

