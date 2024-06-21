The Top Individual Offensive Performances from Louisville Football in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program didn't quite operate at their peak efficiency on offense in year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, for the most part, they still performed very well side of the ball. By the end of their 2023 campaign, they averaged 415.1 yards and 30.7 points per games, which came in at No. 41 and No. 43 in the nation, respectively.
As you can imagine, with team-wide offensive numbers like these, Louisville had plenty of standout offensive outings last season. Here are the top five individual offensive performances by Cardinals from the 2023 season:
No. 5: Isaac Guerendo vs. Virginia Tech
After injuries started to pile up on starting running back Jawhar Jordan, Isaac Guerendo answered the call. The running back's breakout game in a Louisville uniform came against Virginia Tech, needing just 11 carries to compile 146 yards and three touchdowns. The Cardinals took down the Hokies, 34-3.
No. 4: Jawhar Jordan vs. Boston College
Whether it was on the ground on through the air, Boston College had no answer for running back Jawhar Jordan. He ran the ball 18 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a 75-yard touchdown reception. His 209 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns responsible for were both career-highs, as was his 249 all-purpose yards when you add in a 40-yard kick return.
No. 3: Jack Plummer vs. Boston College
Quarterback Jack Plummer might have had an up-and-down 2023 campaign, but like Jordan, he was in the zone against Boston College, and fueled a 56-28 beatdown. Not only did he complete 18 of his 21 passing attempts for 388 yards and five touchdowns, he added a rushing score on top of it (six rushing attempts for two yards). He became just the fourth player in program history to have six touchdowns responsible for in a single game (Chris Redman, Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham).
No. 2: Isaac Guerendo vs. USC
Louisville might have suffered a 42-28 blowout loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl, but it certainly wasn't due to the efforts of Guerendo. He was nearly unstoppable against the Trojans defensive front, toting the rock 23 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 42 yards. Throw in 38 yards on two kickoff returns, and his 241 all-purpose yards set a new Louisville bowl record.
No. 1: Jawhar Jordan vs. Notre Dame
Sure, this might not have been the best statistical game of the 2023 season, but take into account the competition and what was at stake, it was arguably the best single-game performance by a Cardinal during the 2023 season regardless of the line of scrimmage. Facing a Notre Dame team that would eventually finish the season with the No. 5 overall defense, Jordan ran the ball 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns - both of which came in the second half of a tightly contested top-25 primetime showdown - and two catches for nine yards. He served as the catalyst behind a 33-20 upset over the No. 10 Fighting Irish.
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
