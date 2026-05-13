Tague Davis Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – While Tague Davis continues to ascend up the all-time records charts, the University of Louisville first baseman has received his invite to participate in training camp for the USA Collegiate National Team this summer.

Davis will be in Team USA training camp for the second consecutive summer competing among 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible collegiate players in the country. Davis is the 26th UofL selection for training camp.

Training camp will consist of three days of exhibition games against teams from the Appalachian League followed by a five-game Stars vs. Stripes series.

The Collegiate National Team, which will be named on July 5 following the conclusion of Training Camp, will then compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, from July 11-15. The United States, Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA), and Japan University Baseball Federation (JUBF) recently announced the institution of this event, which will bring together four teams for a five-day tournament and provide a significant addition to the global baseball calendar at the collegiate level.

The Collegiate National Team will represent the United States in this four-team tournament and will play against collegiate-level players from Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Korea. The tournament will be split into three stages – pool play from July 11-13, semifinals on July 14, and finals on July 15 with gold-and bronze-medal games.

The full 2026 Collegiate National Team schedule is as follows:

(Date; Matchup; Location; Time (subject to change))

Stars and Stripes Exhibition Slate

June 27; CNT Stars vs. Greeneville Flyboys; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 27; CNT Stripes vs. Burlington Sock Puppets; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stars vs. Johnson City Doughboys; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 1 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stripes vs. Danville Otterbots; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 5:30 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stars vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stripes vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

Team USA Stars vs. Stripes Series

June 30; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 1; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 2; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 3; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:00 p.m. ET

July 4; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

World Collegiate Baseball Championship

July 11; USA vs. Korea (pool play); Intercontinental Stadium (Taichung City, Taiwan); 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

July 12; Chinese Taipei vs. USA (pool play); Intercontinental Stadium (Taichung City, Taiwan); 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

July 13; Japan vs. USA (pool play); Intercontinental Stadium (Taichung City, Taiwan); 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

July 14; WCBC semifinals; Intercontinental Stadium (Taichung City, Taiwan); 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local OR 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

July 15; WCBC finals; Intercontinental Stadium (Taichung City, Taiwan); 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local OR 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Dylan Widger - Imagn Images)