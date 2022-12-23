What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack.

Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

(Opening statement)

First off, we played a very good team. A well coached team, very electric team, great in transition. Two really good guards that are dynamic. Their speed, their ability to get in the lane, their ability to make shots. They can make tough shots. I thought we did a decent job with them, and the big fellow, he was good. A good team, well coached team and a hard fought game. I thought we played hard, made a lot of mistakes. But overall, I thought we played okay. Still would like to have come out with a better result. I thought we proved that we can play with them, we just have to do it more consistently. They got 20-something more shots than us. Our 17 turnovers, their 12 offensive rebounds, that'll give them more shots than us. We have to do a better job, and be more physical, and rebound the ball, and we continually have to take care of basketball. If we're going to win games, we got to we got to get shots. In order to get shots, we can't give them the ball

(On why it took them so long to get their offense going)

Number one, I think their game plan was to press us to get us to slow down. Then what we did was, the game plan for us was once we get over half court, we know the play, go into the play. We have two plays that we can run, and I wanted us to get into them quick. Well, they wasn't for sure that they were finishing, trapping us, and so we would be hesitant. That's not the way I want to play. This sort of puts us on our heels. We began to process the game once we get over half court. Possessions where El Ellis, for example, may be trying to set up a play and think about the play, and he's taken two or three dribbles and time is running down. I need him to know what we're doing, and get into it quick, and let's go. Or just drive the ball. They're pressuring us anyway, just get in the lane and create offense for us or get it to the post. A lot of times, the best offense was just throwing it inside.

(On what he saw during NC State's 17-0 run)

Well, we talked about it in the first half. There was a point where we was in control, we were up two or three, whatever it was, maybe it was even, and then they went on a little bit of a run and we fought back to get back into the game. Second half, we knew it was gonna be a game of runs. It's gonna be a game of momentum. We know we're gonna face adversity. We've faced it every game this year. So embrace it, trust the process, stick to your discipline, stick to the game plan, and let's fight through it together. Let's not have one person or two people decide they're going to be the ones to bring us back. Stick to what we're doing. Be solid on defense. Don't give up a wide open shot. When we trap, we know we're zoning up after the trap. There were times where instead of zoning up, we were in scramble. So we ran to the wrong guy, which led to a dunk or a layup. We start the half, one of their best players goes off with six or eight points in a two minute span. That's not the game plan. So we have to look at it, assess it, what can we do better and go from there.

(On using the break to reset)

Well, I just told the guys, look, I want them to go home and have a couple of days of spending with their families, enjoy the Christmas break. But I also want them to think about what more they can do to bring more to the table. What more can they do, each individual, to help us get over the hump. I think they need this break, but I think they need it for a couple of reasons. Obviously, it's Christmas. Great time of the year. But also to mentally reflect on, "what do I truly want? What do I truly want his team to be?" The second half of this (season), it's coming fast, and we're gonna be playing some really good teams. So we have to be on point, we have to be 100% bought in, and go in there and fight for everything that we get.

(On seeing progress from Sydney Curry and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield)

I think I'm seeing progress. I'm seeing guys fight more. I've always said, "Brandon, I brought you here to be a double-double guy." I'm seeing a little bit of it. I want more of it. Sydney is coming along. I mean, the last three games he's played well. He's done some things that I like. I just need it more consistent. I need him to move his feet a little better defensively, I need him to fight for those one or two rebounds that he let get away because he relaxed for a second. But overall, I'm happy with where he's come. I'm happy with what Brandon is trying to do. I just need it to be consistent, if that makes sense.

(On what the one major thing is that they need to get fixed)

Well, it's not one thing. I wish I could say it was one thing. For me, if I can get three things done, if I can get us to, one: take care of our turnovers, become a better passing team without panic. Two: if I could get us to rebound the ball efficiently. Three: if I can get us to defend desperately for as long as you're on the court. So if that's 40 minutes, it's 40 minutes. I just if we could clear up those three things, I will feel better. That's what I'm gonna be doing over the break, is looking at film and seeing how do we do it. What's another way? What else can we implement to help us understand how desperate we have to play defensively? Because when we relax, teams are gonna go on 10-0 runs, 12-0 runs, and it's killing us.

(On being back inside Rupp Arena for the Louisville-Kentucky game next weekend)

I have not thought about it. Since you brought it up, I guess I have to think about it right now. But all I can tell you is that they have a bunch of talent over there, a great Hall of Fame coach, a well-oiled machine. They'll just young right now, and Coach Cal is gonna figure it out. It's gonna be a hard game. We're playing at their home where we all know the history of their wins at home, and what it means to go in there. I'm looking forward for our guys to see the challenge, to see their atmosphere. Hopefully we can get them to fight, to understand the magnitude of the rivalry of the two programs, and it's all around us - and I said this a while back - it's on us to to bring out part to the rivalry. I haven't thought much about it, I know they'll be well prepare for us. We just got to fight. We just have to fight.

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

(Photo of Kenny Payne, assistant coaches: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

