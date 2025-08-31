What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 51-17 Win vs. Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program cruised to an easy victory to kick off their 2025 season, beating down in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky to the tune of 51-17 on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, defensive tackle Jordan Guerad and defensive end Clev Lubin had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Opening Statement
“Proud of our football team today. I thought we got off to a good start today. We played some pretty good football in the first half. We did what we needed to move the ball and score points and be efficient when we needed to even when we got backed up with a couple silly penalties. The defense played really, really good. They did exactly what we needed to do. We were very physical up front, we were sound in our alignments. The communication was good and did a really good job. The first half was clean until the very end and then we had a couple turnovers that were costly. So I think overall, the second half we were playing a lot of new guys. We have to continue to push that forward and they have to know their time is coming up. I think that turnovers and penalties have to be cleaned up for us to progress and move forward. I do think we did what we needed to, we came ready to play and we did a pretty good job in the first half.”
On Miller Moss
“I thought he did a really good job. He was composed, he was efficient, he was accurate. The first interception, which was a little bit high of a pass on just a simple hitch route that got batted up – that one was a misfire. The go route on the interception the next try was right in our hands, but got contested pretty well and got knocked in the air. He made good decisions. There were a couple of times when he scrambled then made a throw even though it got called back with a penalty. Another time he scrambled when there was coverage down in the low red and scored over the run. Those are the things you have to do as a quarterback. We’re going to design the play and make it work and hopefully be in rhythm and on time, but if it’s not and things are covered, you’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust and make good decisions and buy time and find a way to run if it’s not there. And I thought he did a really good job, one little errant pass, but other than that, I thought he was really, really good.”
On the defense
“I think in our last two weeks of practice, we were good on defense. They understand the package. They feel good about it. The communication, the alignments and those little things we have been doing really well. I thought I we did a good job. We did what we needed to do. We were physical up front. The linebackers played downhill. We covered everything in the secondary and that lasted for a good three quarters. We gave them a touchdown on offense. Then got them another ball inside the ten with another interception. But our defense really played well. We have to build on that. We know the games are going to get tougher starting next Friday. We will have to be ready to face tempo and more athletic guys and speed on the perimeter and more physicality up front. Those things are coming and we have to continue to step up to the plate and be sound in what we were doing. Also we need to make as many plays as we can but I do think it was a good start for our defense.”
Quarterback Miller Moss and Wide Receiver Caullin Lacy
Defensive Tackle Jordan Guerad and Defensive End Clev Lubin
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
