What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 28-14 Win vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having a slow start in their primetime showdown against James Madison, the Louisville football program was able to rebound and make just enough plays in the second half, eventually escaping with a 28-14 victory.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, defensive end Clev Lubin, running back Isaac Brown, quarterback Miller Moss and defensive end Wesley Bailey had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Opening Statement) “I am definitely proud of our football team. We hung in there on a rough night and just continued to play for 60 minutes and found a way to win. So that is the great part. I thought our defense, which I thought was playing well the last weeks of camp, came through for us. They did a great job and found ways, with the help of the crowd noise, to push them back at times and, of course, got some sacks. The key touchdown in the end zone was the critical touchdown that got us over the hump. Then we found a way to hit a run at the end. So, it was just a good win. I was proud we hung in there. There is a lot to learn from it. I need to do a better job against the blitz package that we saw today. It was a heavy and extensive blitz package that was bringing the heat. I hadn’t seen a lot of that in video, but they were playing feast or famine, and they got to us quite a bit. Those are things that we have to learn on offense and find a better package for that. But to get a win with it is good. Our guys played well. Even though things weren’t going our way, in the end our receivers blocked, our tight ends blocked, our o-line blocked, and our runners ran hard. It was a tough night for us overall.
(On Clev Lubin and other transfers stepping up)
“Well, he's done a great job. We do have some veterans, and even the ones that have been here really improved, stood out and have done a great job. The newcomers have (also) stepped in and been great teammates. To me, that was the key to our victory. This was not our best night of football by any means, but defensively, we did some really good things, and we were on the field for a long time. Offensively, we've got to get better. But, to come out with a win in a game that we knew would be tough, because we really haven't been challenged before. We saw some different things, but I was proud of our team. They came through and played hard to the end, and that's the sign of a team that really wants to win.”
(On JMU’s blitz package and how it impacted the run game)
“Well, it did (impact the run game). It got to us. When you're bringing everybody and you're bringing more than you can block, and then when we tried to get through some quick game, they (JMU) sat on them and almost returned one for a touchdown. They (JMU) were dialed in on being aggressive. Then luckily, we popped a big pass, and we popped a big run. And really, when teams are selling out, you've got to hit big plays. You're not going to get chunks of yards throughout the game. You just have to find a way to not get too many negative plays and then hit a couple big ones. There’s a lot we can learn from, but we did hit a few that helped us get some points. We definitely could play better, but I do think that we stuck together for the entire game.”
