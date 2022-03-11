Skip to main content

Louisville Cracks Top Eight for '23 OL Trevor Lauck

The Indianapolis offensive tackle includes the Cardinals on his first list of top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has had a tremendous start to their 2023 recruiting cycle, and they are continuing to make tremendous strides in the class.

Offensive tackle Trevor Lauck, a junior for Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind., announced his top eight schools on Friday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Out of his 19 total Division I offers, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa and Cincinnati rounded out his list. Lauck is a teammate of Louisville '22 blueshirt commit Sam Secrest, who plays alongside him on the offensive line at center.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman is one of the top prospects in the Hoosier State, coming in as the No. 6 player in Indiana according to the 247Sports Composite. It also ranks Lauck as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 443 prospect in the nation.

Lauck was part of an incredible offensive line for Roncalli in 2021. The Royals compiled 3,171 total rushing yards, averaging 243.9 per game, while also totaling 42 rushing touchdowns. He helped Roncalli go 12-1 on the year, including a berth in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville currently boasts six commitments in the class of 2023: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, defensive end Adonijah Green; cornerbacks Jeremiah Collins, Martel Hight and Rayquan Adkins; and safety Jayden Davis.

(Photo of Trevor Lauck via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16911790_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 8 w/ Scott Satterfield

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
USATSI_17838643_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Hot Board 2.0

By Matthew McGavic9 hours ago
USATSI_17700679_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Mike Pegues Reflects on Season, Unsure of Post-Louisville Future

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
kfc-yum-center039*1024xx3600-2029-0-219
Basketball

Louisville's Season is Over. Now What Happens?

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17863811_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 51-50 Loss vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17863078_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament

By Matthew McGavicMar 10, 2022
USATSI_15697512_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | ACC Tournament Second Round

By Matthew McGavicMar 9, 2022
A96B7CC9-B1FD-4751-9E86-EFDDF35E8B01
Basketball

Emily Engstler Named 2022 Cheryl Miller Award Finalist

By University of Louisville PRMar 9, 2022