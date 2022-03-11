Louisville Cracks Top Eight for '23 OL Trevor Lauck

The Indianapolis offensive tackle includes the Cardinals on his first list of top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has had a tremendous start to their 2023 recruiting cycle, and they are continuing to make tremendous strides in the class.

Offensive tackle Trevor Lauck, a junior for Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind., announced his top eight schools on Friday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Out of his 19 total Division I offers, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa and Cincinnati rounded out his list. Lauck is a teammate of Louisville '22 blueshirt commit Sam Secrest, who plays alongside him on the offensive line at center.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman is one of the top prospects in the Hoosier State, coming in as the No. 6 player in Indiana according to the 247Sports Composite. It also ranks Lauck as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 443 prospect in the nation.

Lauck was part of an incredible offensive line for Roncalli in 2021. The Royals compiled 3,171 total rushing yards, averaging 243.9 per game, while also totaling 42 rushing touchdowns. He helped Roncalli go 12-1 on the year, including a berth in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Louisville currently boasts six commitments in the class of 2023: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, defensive end Adonijah Green; cornerbacks Jeremiah Collins, Martel Hight and Rayquan Adkins; and safety Jayden Davis.

(Photo of Trevor Lauck via Twitter)

