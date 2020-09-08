Tutu Atwell named a 2020 Preseason All-American by ESPN

Another week, another preseason accolade garnered by Tutu Atwell.

ESPN released their 2020 Preseason All-America team prior to the weekend slate of Week 1 games for the college football regular season, with the Louisville wide receiver landing one of the two WR spots on the list. Alabama's DeVonta Smith landed the other.

"Atwell led the country a year ago with four plays from scrimmage of 70 yards or longer and posted six 100-yard receiving games. The 5-9, 165-pound junior is a blur with his sub-4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash, and that's whether he's turning a short toss into a big gain or racing past a defender. Atwell led the ACC last season with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and the fun really starts after he catches the ball."

Not only was his yardage mark eighth in the nation, but it broke the single-season school record previously held by Harry Douglas' 1,265 yards in 2007. His 12 touchdowns also ties a single-season school record with Ibn Green in 1998 & DeVante Parker in 2014.

This is far from the only recognition Atwell has received in this offseason. He also was named to the watch lists for both the Biletnikoff & Maxwell Awards, as well as the 2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team.

As good as Atwell was in 2019, Miami native believes he can be even better in 2020.

“I feel like I’m a great player because I’ve been working on my technique and bettering my route running,” Atwell said last month following Louisville's first scrimmage of the preseason. “Coach Brewer has done an amazing job helping me and teaching me what to do - how to set the defender up when he’s playing catch technique, and just how to get a little bit more separation.”

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

