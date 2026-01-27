What Louisville's Roster Looks Like Following Transfer Portal Window

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2026 college football season might be over seven months away, but for the most part, the Louisville football program's roster for year four under head coach Jeff Brohm is largely set.

The 14-day transfer portal window closed back on Jan. 16, with Jan 21 being the absolute final day that a player can officially enter. It's the only time that players can transfer following the removal of the spring portal window.

As it currently stands, the Cardinals have 83 scholarship players for their 2026 campaign, which is two under the traditional NCAA allotted maximum of 85. The scholarship cap was lifted to 105 as part of the House vs NCAA settlement, but most schools elect to remain around 85 and save the rest for walk-ons, considering the 105 is now a hard roster cap.

Louisville still has a couple open scholarships to play with, but what does their current roster look like? Below is the position-by-position breakdown of every scholarship player on the Cardinals' roster:

Offense

Quarterback (4)

Davin Wydner (R-Sr., Transfer - West Georgia)

Lincoln Kienholz (R-Jr., Transfer - Ohio State)

Ryan Zimmerman (R-So.)

Briggs Cherry (Fr.)

Running Back (5)

Keyjuan Brown (R-Jr.)

Isaac Brown (Jr.)

Marquise Davis (R-Fr., Transfer - Missouri)

Braxton Jennings (R-Fr.)

Lekhy Thompkins (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (12)

TreyShun Hurry (R-Sr.)

T.J. McWilliams (R-Sr.)

Tre Richardson (Sr., Transfer - Vanderbilt)

Kris Hughes (R-Jr.)

Lawayne McCory (Jr., Transfer - Florida State)

Jackson Voth (R-So., Transfer - Drake)

Montavin Quisenberry (R-Fr., Transfer - Kentucky)

Payton Cook (Fr.)

Rhys Dorsey (Fr.)

Marlon Harbin (Fr.)

Gavin Waddell (Fr.)

D.J. Williams (Fr.)

Tight End (5)

Brody Foley (R-Sr., Transfer - Tulsa)

Jaleel Skinner (Sr.)

Justyn Reid (R-Jr., Transfer - Tulane)

Dylan Mesman (R-So.)

Julius Miles (Fr.)

Offensive Line (17)

Johnnie Brown III (R-Sr., Transfer - Georgia Southern)

Cason Henry (R-Sr., Transfer - South Carolina)

Naeer Jackson (R-Sr.)

Lance Robinson (R-Sr.)

Sam Secrest (R-Sr.)

Evan Wibberley (R-Sr., Transfer - Kentucky)

Eryx Daugherty (R-Jr., Transfer - Boston College)

Anwar O'Neal (R-Jr., Transfer - Delaware)

Jimmy Williams III (R-So.)

Gradey Anthony (R-Fr.)

Tyler Folmar (R-Fr.)

Cameron Gorin (R-Fr.)

Bryten Close (Fr.)

Benjamin Corhei (Fr.)

Charles Edgeworth (Fr.)

Max Merz (Fr.)

Jarvis Strickland (Fr.)

Defense

Interior Defensive Line (7)

Joshua Donald (R-Sr., Transfer - Houston)

Tommy Ziesmer (R-Jr., Transfer - EKU)

Demeco Kennedy (Jr., Transfer - Purdue)

Daylen Russell (R-So., Transfer - Miami)

Bailey Abercrombie (R-Fr.)

Dillon Smith (R-Fr.)

Sam Dawson (Fr.)

Defensive End (8)

Clev Lubin (R-Sr.)

Micah Carter (R-Jr.)

Tyler Thompson (R-Jr., Transfer - North Carolina)

A.J. Green (R-Jr.)

Jerod Smith II (Jr., Transfer - Kentucky)

Jacob Smith (R-So., Transfer - Kentucky)

Eric Hazzard (R-Fr.)

Jon Adams (Fr.)

Linebacker (9)

Benjamin Perry (R-Sr., Transfer - UCLA)

Antonio Watts (R-Sr.)

Stanquan Clark (R-Jr.)

T.J. Capers (R-Jr.)

Trent Carter (R-So.)

Caleb Matelau (R-Fr.)

Cameron White (R-Fr.)

Brady Ballart (Fr.)

Taj Powell (Fr.)

Cornerback (7)

Tayon Holloway (R-Sr.)

D.J. Waller (Sr., Transfer - Kentucky)

Brycen Scott (Jr., Transfer - Elon)

Santana Wilson (R-So., Transfer - Texas)

Antonio Harris (R-Fr.)

Jaydin Broadnax (Fr.)

Kris Brunson (Fr.)

Safety (6)

Koen Entringer (R-Sr., Transfer - Iowa)

Blake Ruffin (R-Sr.)

Travaris Banks (Jr., Transfer - Ole Miss)

Kaleb Beasley (Jr., Transfer - Tennessee)

Micah Rice (R-Fr.)

Jordan Vann (Fr.)

Special Teams

Punter (1)

Jacob Baker (R-Jr., Transfer - EKU)

Placekicker (1)

Nick Keller (R-Sr.)

Long Snapper (1)

Ryan Manis (R-So., Transfer - Liberty)

