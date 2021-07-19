Wide Receiver Tyler Harrell Talks Offseason

(Photo of Tyler Harrell via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Summer workouts are nearing the end across college football, and the 2021 season is roughly one and half months away. With the upcoming season in the horizon, Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell took some time to meet with the media.

He discussed the return to a normal offseason, what he brings to the gridiron, the competition in the wide receivers room, and more. Below is the transcript from the press conference, as well as the video:

(On what the offseason has been like)

Man, I've been working so hard, just working on the little things. Tutu (Atwell) and Dez (Fitzpatrick), after watching them playing ball and stuff like that, it made me realize the fundamentals of the game. I've put in a lot of focus on that.



(On if going through this offseason makes him realize how much they missed due to COVID last year)

It made a big impact. Because of COVID-19, we had to be separated, there was social distancing, masks and stuff like that. It was rough last year. But this year, we're gonna open a lot of stuff up, and continue to work hard all year long.



(On what he has done to improve his game)

Like I said earlier, just the little things. Keep my feet wet, keep hydrated and keeping my body good to stay healthy for the season. So when the season comes, I can perform.



(On what his 40-yard dash time was at Louisville's Pro Day earlier this year)

My 40 time was a 4.24. That's my fastest 40 time. Hand timed was 4.19.

(On what he brings to the gridiron)

Hard working, fast temp and great effort every play. They're going to see a great route runner, good hands and good getting off the ball, getting off the line, and great blocking.



(On if he viewed this offseason as a breakout opportunity)

Yes, yes I did. Timing is everything, so I always focus every year like it was my last. I just keep working hard until I had that chance.



(On when he realized that he would be a major contributor for the upcoming season)

I realized last year after our last game, knowing that Tutu and Dez are going to the league. I knew somebody had to step up to the table, so this is my chance to step up.

(On how quarterback Malik Cunningham has progressed)

Oh, he's throwing the ball real good. He's a hard working man. He always motivates, great attitude, always throws after practices and stuff like that.

(On the competition in the wide receiver room)

We got a lot of great receivers, like Josh Johnson, Justin Marshall, Braden Smith, Shai Werts and the rest of the guys. We have good talent in every aspect of the receiver core.



(On how the secondary has looked in the offseason)

Oh they're great. They're hard working, and they will always bring it out every drill, every day. We always work on our drills and plays, and stuff like that. They're in the film room as well, even after practice they'll watch a little 7-on-7, and just coach each other up.



(On how waiting for his time to play will help him for the season)

Just learn. Keep learning the plays, be consistent and just know the little things about yourself on the field that you can improve on.



(On if he was motivated to grab the reps left by Atwell and Fitzpatrick leaving)

Yeah. That's very motivating knowing that's something I have to step up. So you're gonna work hard every second, every hour, to improve yourself to perform during the season.



(On the biggest difference in the offense from last season)

Better tempo, more finish, and better effort.



(On what they need to continue to work on in fall camp)

Just playing fast. If you play fast every play, focus on the little things, just worry about the other team. We're doing it for our brothers.

(On if they're looking to prove anything to themselves and the nation)

Just knowing who I am. Just being a fast player that can do anything on the field, and have a great attitude.

