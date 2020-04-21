Former Louisville OT Tyler Haycraft eyeing NFL career

When the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway this Thursday night at 8:00pm EST, a bulk of the attention will go towards former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. One of the top prospects in the draft, he is currently projected as an early-mid first round draft pick.

But he's not the only Cardinal anticipating a phone call from an NFL GM this weekend.

Accompanying Becton on the opposite side of the offensive line this past season was fellow offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft. While Becton manned the left side to protect quarterback Micale Cunningham's blind side, Haycraft held down the fort on the right side. Like Becton, Haycraft is just as motivated to get to the next level.

"I've always dreamed about being on that stage and on that level," Haycraft said to WHAS11 earlier this month.

With traditional pro days around the nation shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and not as highly regarded of a prospect as Becton, Haycraft had to take matters into his own hand. Earlier this month, he held a "virtual pro day" in which he conducted typical measurements, drills and workouts from a normal pro day in an isolated manner and posted it to social media..

A graduate of St. Xavier here in Louisville, he worked his way from just a walk-on to starting all 13 games in 2019 at right tackle for the Louisville Cardinals. However in order to play at the next level, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford believes a position switch to center is in order.

While Haycraft has played nothing but the tackle position in his time at St. X & Louisville, Ledford believes he can make the transition to an interior lineman because of his athleticism, grit, toughness and intelligence.

"I think Haycraft will make a team very, very happy," Ledford said in a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday. "I think that he can have a very good career at that position. So much is asked from a mental standpoint, and he's just such a tough, gritty competitor."

Prior to the quarantine set in place by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ledford notes that Haycraft had been working everyday at the center position. He also feels for him, saying that he could have used a normal pro day setting to showcase his abilities as a center to teams.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Ledford remains firm in his belief that Haycraft will get the opportunity he so desperately is chasing.

"I think that he's gonna have an opportunity, and that he's gonna be a very, very good player at that position."

