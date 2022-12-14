Louisville WR Tyler Hudson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville senior running back Tyler Hudson has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on social media.

"Dear CardNation, thank you for the love and support you showed me this past season," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I am truly honored to have played in front of you at Cardinal Stadium.

"To Coach Satterfield and the offensive staff: Thank you for believing in my abilities and bringing me to the the University of Louisville. I am truly grateful to have been apart of this team and enjoyed this experience for my final year of college football. I am forever grateful.

"To my brothers at Louisville: I appreciate you for welcoming me with open arms, helping me become a better teammate and a stronger man through the ups and downs this past season. I am thankful for the friendships I made here as they will last a life time."

Hudson is the fourth Cardinal to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, following running back Tiyon Evans, quarterback Malik Cunningham and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. While Hudson didn't explicitly say he was opting out of the Fenway Bowl, he had already been left off of Louisville's roster for the game.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound receiver joined the program over the offseason as a transfer from Central Arkansas, and was arguably Louisville's top offensive player during the 2022 season. He finished the season with 69 receptions for 1,034 yards, becoming only the seventh player in Louisville history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season, and the first since Tutu Atwell in 2019. Hudson also finished the season with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Hudson joined the Cardinals as one of the top players at the FCS level. He was named a Second Team AP FCS All-American in 2021 after logging 62 receptions for 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns, with the yardage mark setting a Central Arkansas record and ranking fourth in all of FCS.

In just three years and 33 games with the Bears, the Spring, Tex. native tallied 167 receptions for 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns. He had 14 100-yard games during his Central Arkansas career, including five in 2021 and an insane 251-yard performance against Eastern Kentucky.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Tyler Hudson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

