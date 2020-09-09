Watch: AD Vince Tyra gives stadium tour; updates on procedures for 2020 season

Prior to Saturday's season opener against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Athletic Director Vince Tyra provided a tour of Cardinal Stadium for media representatives to offer insight into the new protocols that have been put in place for the 2020 season.

Tyra opened up his tour of Cardinal Stadium by going over the protocols that have been put in place as it pertains to pre-stadium entry. Parking lots are now opening three hours before top as opposed to five hours, but the athletic department instituted a new "speed parking" system to accommodate. Tyra also reiterated the strict no tailgating rule, stating that the university would intervene and disperse crowds if necessary.

With the removal of the ticket office and Cardinal Authentic store on the east side of the stadium, there are now 32 entry points that will open 90 minutes before kickoff. There will be no-bag and clear bag lines, and masks must be worn at all times while in lines.

Tyra continued the tour after bringing the media into the concourse area. Masks will continue to be required at all times unless eating or drinking, and physical distancing will continue to be strictly enforced. Elevators will have a max capacity of four and bathrooms will have one entrance & one exit.

All purchases will be cashless only at concession stands, and plexiglass barriers will be set up between fans and workers.

Staff that had been assigned to now closed areas of the stadium, roughly 220 workers, have been reallocated for additional responsibilities.

Ticketing will be mobile-only via the CardsMobile app, and Tyra does not anticipate tickets going on sale to the general public unless it is of a late notice.

Artificial noise will be permitted during the game, and the level will be determined prior to the game. Certain noises such a static fan noise can remain in place throughout the entire game.

Tyra capped off his tour by bringing the media into the lower bowl of the stadium. He noted that the UPS Flight Deck would be completely closed off from both fans and staff, and that the Norton Healthcare Terrace (Party Deck) would be closed off for game watching purposes but would have concession stands. The Adidas Club, which sits underneath the new expansion, would also be closed.

Louisville's seat renovation project had to be halted due to COVID-19, but has since resumed and will progress during the season. Section 223 and above are the ones that have yet to be renovated.

Instead of an open air tunnel from the Schnellenberger Complex to the stadium for players to make their way to the field, it will now be enveloped by plexiglass.

The sideline box for each team has been expanded by ten yards in each direction, allowing for additional social distancing. A limited amount of personnel will be allowed on the field as well.

Tyra capped off the the tour by providing an example of how seating will be done in each section as far as social distancing goes. Technology created by Ticketmaster allocated how seating would go, and was not hand picked by the athletic department.

Below is a list of online resources to aid fans with their stadium experience.

General Information - https://spark.adobe.com/page/KorUXFBRx63jV/

Safety Enhancements - https://spark.adobe.com/page/CC7gtz1mWnu4H/

Mobile Ticketing and Parking - https://spark.adobe.com/page/0mYWLBnGnQCwQ/

Ticket Information - https://spark.adobe.com/page/oORCcUuWOwI17/

Cardinal Athletic Fund - https://spark.adobe.com/page/vsSQsOtO9RxRU/

FAQ - https://spark.adobe.com/page/5RvWcQbzlQJmX/

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp