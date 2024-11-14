Louisville DE Commit Tyrone Burrus Jr. Flips to Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2025 prospect is backing off of their commitment to the Louisville football program.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr., who has been committed to the Cardinals since late June, announced Thursday that he is flipping his verbal pledge to Indiana.
This development does not come as a major shock. Burrus was one of just three 2025 commitments to not visit for the Cardinals' game vs. Miami last month, instead going to Bloomington for the Hoosiers' matchup with Nebraska.
Burrus is now the fourth 2025 prospect to decommit from Louisville. Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook and Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill both did so over the summer, while Ironton (Oh.) HS defensive back Josh Johnson did so last month.
Louisville had been invested in Burrus’ recruitment for well over a year, having originally offered him a scholarship back in July of 2023. He took an official visit to the Cardinals in early June before committing a few weeks later.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end ranks as high as the No. 37 edge rusher in the class according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings, and comes in as the No. 547 prospect in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.
Burrus put together an extremely impactful junior campaign for Warren Central. In 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 15.0 tackles for loss and six sacks, as well as 36 tackles overall and three pass breakups. Nine game into his current senior season, he has 38 tackles, 8.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Following Burrus' decommitment, Louisville is down to a 12-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Tyrone Burrus via University of Louisville Athletics)
