Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 QB Chayden Peery

The University of Louisville football program has made the top nine for Class of 2021 quarterback Chayden Peery, he announced Sunday

A collection of teams from all over the country are in the running for Peery, as Georgia Tech, Kansas, Nevada, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Lafayette, Boise State, NC State and Maryland all made the cut alongside Louisville.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound pro-style quarterback from Sierra Canyon HS in Chatsworth (north of Los Angeles) ranks as the No. 22 pro-style QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 48 player in the state of California according to the 247Sports composite.

One of the first things you notice about him when you watch the film is his pocket presence and awareness. He navigates around the pocket with ease while still keeping his eyes downfield for the throw.

He a fairly accurate thrower of the football and regularly hits his receivers in stride, especially on intermediate throws. In his junior season, he threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and only 1 interception. He helped guide the Trailblazers to a 14-2 record and a berth in the Division 1-AA State Championship.

Peery is one of three uncommitted pro-style quarterbacks to hold a scholarship offer from the Cardinals, including four-star prospects Aaron McLaughlin & Shedeur Sanders. According to Rivals, Peery is projected as a Louisville commit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp