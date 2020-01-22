Louisville football releases 2020 schedule

Louisville Maven
Louisville football's 2020 schedule is set after the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Jan. 22 for match ups next fall. The Cardinals will play seven teams that won eight or more games last season, along with two teams that finished in the top 15 of the national rankings in Clemson and Notre Dame. 

Louisville returns 16 starters, eight on offense and eight on defense for a team that finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record. 

Opponent
Date
Day

NC State

Sept. 3

Thursday

at Clemson

Sept. 12

Saturday

Murray State

Sept. 19

Saturday

Western Kentucky

Sept. 26

Saturday

at Syracuse

Oct. 3

Saturday

at Boston College

Oct. 10

Saturday

Florida State

Oct. 24

Saturday

Virginia Tech

Oct. 31

Saturday

at Virginia

Nov. 7

Saturday

Wake Forest

Nov. 14

Saturday

at Notre Dame

Nov. 21

Saturday

Kentucky

Nov. 28

Saturday

After an 8-5 season that ended with a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, Louisville begins Scott Satterfield's second year as the program's head coach against NC State. The Cardinals last opened a season against a conference opponent in 2014.

Louisville makes its fourth trip to Clemson seeking to end its winless streak at Death Valley.

The Cardinals play in-state opponents Murray State and Western Kentucky in consecutive weeks to end its September slate of games. After back-to-back non-conference home games, the Cardinals have road trips against Syracuse and Boston College, two teams Louisville beat at Cardinal Stadium in 2019.

After a bye week, Louisville hosts Florida State and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech hasn't played in Louisville since 1992.

Louisville ends conference play against Virginia and Wake Forest.

After losing to Notre Dame at Cardinal Stadium last season, the Cardinals return to South Bend for the first time since 2014. Louisville defeated Notre Dame in its only road trip to South Bend in 2014.

Louisville closes its season for the seventh straight year against in-state rivalry Kentucky Nov. 28. 

