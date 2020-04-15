Louisville adds graduate transfer offensive lineman Cameron DeGeorge

Louisville football announced the addition of graduate transfer Cameron DeGeorge April 15. The offensive guard who was a three-year starter at UConn signed a financial aid agreement to play his final season for the Cardinals.

DeGeorge committed to Louisville March 25.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced offensive lineman in Cameron DeGeorge,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We lost a pair of starters from last year’s team, and to be able to land a player with the experience that Cameron has will greatly strengthen our offensive line and our team.”

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman played in 36 games for UConn in three seasons, starting 33 times. Last season, DeGeorge started nine games as a right guard.

“He has played in a great conference and has over 30 career starts,” Satterfield said. “We are definitely excited to be adding a player with that type of talent.”

DeGeorge started 12 games as a redshirt sophomore. In 2017, he started 11 games for UConn.

While at Lynnfield High School, DeGeorge was named Lineman of the Year and First Team All-Cape Ann League baker Division. He was a Boston Globe All-Scholastic pick.

The Cardinals lost two starters from its 2019 offensive line in Mekhi Becton and Tyler Haycraft. DeGeorge is the 14th scholarship offensive linemen on the 2020 roster.