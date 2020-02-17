LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville football ranked 35th nationally in FPI

samdraut

ESPN released its 2020 preseason college football FPI breakdown Feb. 17. Louisville ranks 35th nationally and faces a schedule that includes four teams rated in the top-25.

Date
Opponent
FPI National Ranking

Sept. 3

NC State

59

Sept. 12

@ Clemson

1

Sept. 19

Murray State

N/A

Sept. 26

Western Kentucky

73

Oct. 3

@ Syracuse

72

Oct. 10

@ Boston College

78

Oct. 24

Florida State

23

Oct. 31

Virginia Tech

25

Nov. 7

@ Virginia

47

Nov. 14

Wake Forest

69

Nov. 21

@ Notre Dame

9

Nov. 28

Kentucky

33

In Scott Satterfield's second season as the team's head coach, Louisville plays plenty of highly rated opponents. 

Clemson, Louisville’s opponent Sept. 12 in Death Valley, is ranked first nationally. After losing to Notre Dame 35-17 in the season opener in 2019, the Cardinals travel to South Bend Nov. 21 to play a team ranked ninth in the preseason FPI ratings.

Florida State (23rd) and Virginia Tech (25th) are a pair of conference opponents ranked in the top-25. 

Louisville ends the season against in-state rival Kentucky, a team ranked 33rd. The Cardinals lost in Lexington to Kentucky for the second straight year in 2019. 

ESPN’s Football Power Index was developed in 2013 to measure team’s strength and projected performance as a predictive rating system. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. The ratings can change on a daily basis, so the preseason FPI can potentially look different in August before the season starts. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's confidence continued during losing streak

Cardinals bounce back from consecutive losses, defeats NC State and Notre Dame

samdraut

Gallery: Louisville women's basketball vs. Notre Dame

Louisville wins its second straight game with a victory over Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville defeats Notre Dame in second straight win

Cardinals sweep regular season series against Irish

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Cardinals return to KFC Yum! Center after win over fourth-ranked NC State

samdraut

Louisville drops second straight game with loss to Clemson

Cardinals struggle offensively, shoot 34.8 percent from the field

samdraut

Perimeter shooting woes plague Louisville against Georgia Tech

Cardinals shoot 3 of 24 on 3-point attempts in loss to Georgia Tech

samdraut

Malik Williams thinks Louisville communication can improve

Junior forward, a vocal leader for the team, finishes with 16 points and eight rebounds against Georgia Tech

samdraut

Louisville's David Johnson still learning to find plays

Freshman scored 16 points in Louisville's loss to Georgia Tech

samdraut

Louisville's Jordan Nwora struggles against Georgia Tech

Junior finishes with four points on 1 of 6 shooting in Louisville's loss

samdraut

Preview: Louisville prepares for rematch against Clemson

Cardinals' 10-game winning streak snapped against Georgia Tech, team turns to Clemson

samdraut