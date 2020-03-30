Louisville Report
Louisville's 2020 ACC Football Championship odds revealed

Matthew McGavic

The sporting world might be at a complete and total standstill due to COVID-19, but that isn't stopping bookies from betting on the tentatively-scheduled 2020 college football season. Sites like SportsBetting.ag are still very much alive and well, and have already set forth their preliminary odds for the ACC Championship.

It's no shock that the Clemson Tigers are the runaway favorite to win the 2020 ACC Championship. Dabo Swinney and Co. have won the conference five times in a row, winning two national titles in four appearances during that span while also returning Heisman candidates Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence.

What is slightly surprising is how low Louisville's chances are. Despite a historic turnaround resulting in Scott Satterfield winning ACC Coach of the Year in just his first season on the job, the Cardinals have only the seventh-best odds to win the 2020 ACC Championship at +2800 (or 28/1).

Curiously, the Cards have the third best odds in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida State Seminoles at +1600. While FSU did defeat Louisville by 11 in Tallahassee, the Noles finished the season at a paltry 6-7 including a season ending bowl loss to Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils.

For whatever reason, Miami also seems to be high on bettors' lists. Like their rival, the Canes also went 6-7 last season with a season ending bowl loss. However this loss came at the hands of Louisiana Tech in shutout fashion, with Miami Athletic Director Blake James having to announce on Twitter that he would be retaining head coach Manny Diaz despite the loss.

What do you think? Should UofL be higher? Do they have a chance at catching Clemson? Let us know down below in the comments section!

