Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eleven for four-star Class of 2021 quarterback Kaidon Salter, he announced Saturday. 

Louisville certainly isn't short on competition to land his services. Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, Michigan State, Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Utah, Ole Miss and UCLA also made the cut along with the Cards.

Hailing from Cedar Hill HS just southwest of Dallas, Salter is the 10th ranked dual-threat QB in the nation, and the 39th ranked prospect in the state of Texas (247Sports).

Listed as six-foot-one and 185 pounds, he possesses all the abilities you seek out of a mobile quarterback prospect. Not only can he extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss on the run, but he can also stand upright in the pocket with poise and deliver down field strikes to receivers in stride.

In his junior year for the Longhorns, he completed 61.7% of his throws & averaged 246.7 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns & 7 interceptions. He kept defenses honest with his ground attack, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and rushing for six scores.

He is one of four dual-threat quarterbacks for the Class of 2021 that holds a Louisville offer. 247Sports' Crystal Ball projects him as a 60% Baylor and 40% Arkansas commit. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former UofL pitcher Nick Bennett discusses COVID-19's effect on MiLB

Former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett sat down with Louisville Report to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted himself and other minor leaguers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, believes there will be no college football in 2020 if a coronavirus vaccine is not in place by July.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton attracting attention for NFL Draft

Former Louisville offensive lineman projected as first-round pick in NFL Draft

samdraut

How Louisville Football's recruiting is adapting during COVID-19

The Cardinals might be heavily restricted in their recruiting efforts because of the coronavirus, but it hasn't stopped in the slightest.

Matthew McGavic

Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

Cardinals added to the offense during seven spring practices

samdraut

Three Cards listed on The Athletic's latest NBA Draft Big Board

One is rising up the boards, one is trending downwards, and one makes his debut.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected as Second Round pick in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo projects that Nwora will barely miss the first round in his latest mock draft.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Piecing Together Louisville's 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Out of the eleven non-conference opponents Louisville will face for the 2020-21 college basketball season, seven have already been booked.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 2nd

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for April 2nd.

Matthew McGavic