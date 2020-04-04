Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eleven for four-star Class of 2021 quarterback Kaidon Salter, he announced Saturday.

Louisville certainly isn't short on competition to land his services. Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, Michigan State, Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Utah, Ole Miss and UCLA also made the cut along with the Cards.

Hailing from Cedar Hill HS just southwest of Dallas, Salter is the 10th ranked dual-threat QB in the nation, and the 39th ranked prospect in the state of Texas (247Sports).

Listed as six-foot-one and 185 pounds, he possesses all the abilities you seek out of a mobile quarterback prospect. Not only can he extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss on the run, but he can also stand upright in the pocket with poise and deliver down field strikes to receivers in stride.

In his junior year for the Longhorns, he completed 61.7% of his throws & averaged 246.7 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns & 7 interceptions. He kept defenses honest with his ground attack, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and rushing for six scores.

He is one of four dual-threat quarterbacks for the Class of 2021 that holds a Louisville offer. 247Sports' Crystal Ball projects him as a 60% Baylor and 40% Arkansas commit.

