Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top seven for three-star Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry, he announced Saturday.

The Cardinals will have their fair share of midwestern schools to fight off if they want to snag a commitment from Perry. Also making the cut with Louisville is Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

A defensive back from Mount Carmel HS on the south side of Chicago, Perry is the 32nd ranked safety in the nation, and the 18th ranked prospect in the state of Illinois (247Sports).

While mainly a safety, his size and speed gives him extra versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage. At six-foot-three and 186 pounds, he is also a great addition to the run support.

He also has a winning pedigree. He was part of a Mount Carmel squad that went 14-0 in 2019, winning the IHSA Class 7A State Championship and ranked the No. 3 team in the state of Illinois according to MaxPreps.

He is one of 22 uncommitted safeties in the Class of 2021 that holds a Louisville offer, though Cards fans might be hearing his name often in the future. Rivals is currently projecting him as a Louisville commit

Coaching a future possibility for Ryan McMahon

Guard averaged 8.7 points in his final season at Louisville

samdraut

Chris Mack's Grad Transfer Recruiting Pickle

For Louisville basketball, many graduate transfers are looking the other way in the 2020 cycle. While it is head coach Chris Mack's duty to attract these kids, a lot of why they choose to go elsewhere is not his fault.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville excluded from Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms' Top 10

Another front court grad transfer target spurns the Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville grad transfer target Mattias Markusson to stay at LMU

The big man from Stockholm is deciding to finish his collegiate career where he started and not with the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville signee Ahlana Smith named NJCAA Player of the Year

Guard averaged 20.3 points and 2.7 steals for Gulf Coast State

samdraut

Carlik Jones among Top 25 players in College Basketball for 2020-21

The newest member of the Louisville Cardinals is already generating buzz for next season.

Matthew McGavic

How Jay Scrubb's decision affects Louisville Basketball

Jay Scrubb's decision to remain in the draft process will have a ripple effect on the Louisville men's basketball program both over the summer and during the season.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville reaches out to Michigan transfer David DeJulius

He averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 31 games and 1 start in his sophomore season for the Wolverines

Matthew McGavic

Louisville AD Vince Tyra hopes to push back, not cancel 2020 College Football season

If COVID-19 will impact the 2020 college football season, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra hopes to push back the season and not cancel any aspect of it.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches, senior staff taking 10% pay cut to help budget

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says Louisville working on ways to impact budget

samdraut