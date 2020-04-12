Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

The University of Louisville football program has made the top seven for three-star Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry, he announced Saturday.

The Cardinals will have their fair share of midwestern schools to fight off if they want to snag a commitment from Perry. Also making the cut with Louisville is Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

A defensive back from Mount Carmel HS on the south side of Chicago, Perry is the 32nd ranked safety in the nation, and the 18th ranked prospect in the state of Illinois (247Sports).

While mainly a safety, his size and speed gives him extra versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage. At six-foot-three and 186 pounds, he is also a great addition to the run support.

He also has a winning pedigree. He was part of a Mount Carmel squad that went 14-0 in 2019, winning the IHSA Class 7A State Championship and ranked the No. 3 team in the state of Illinois according to MaxPreps.

He is one of 22 uncommitted safeties in the Class of 2021 that holds a Louisville offer, though Cards fans might be hearing his name often in the future. Rivals is currently projecting him as a Louisville commit

