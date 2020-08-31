SI.com
Louisville's 2020 ACC & National Championship Odds Updated

MatthewMcGavic

The Louisville football program is generating a large amount of positive momentum and in a short amount of time. In Scott Satterfield's first year as the head coach, the Cardinals posted an 8-5 record including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State after going a meager 2-10 and firing head coach Bobby Petrino the year before.

In a normal year, the program would still have some ground to make up before they would be able to contend for their first national championship. However as most sports fans know by now, this year has been far from normal.

With both the Big Ten & Pac-12 postponing fall sports until the spring, several programs had their title aspirations dashed before even taking the filed. Teams like Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, USC and others who had a realistic shot at glory no longer do.

As a result of the amount of title contenders getting heavily reduced, Louisville's odds at winning the 2020 National Championship have gone up. According to SuperBookSports, the Cardinals now have 300/1 odds at winning the College Football Playoff. Unsurprisingly, ACC rival Clemson leads the pack at 2/1, followed by Alabama at 3/1 & Georgia at 4/1.

The Tigers are also the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 ACC Championship at 4/15, but don't completely count the Cardinals out. SuperBookSports also updated the odds for the ACC title race, and Louisville is tied with Florida State & Virginia Tech for the fourth-best odds at 40/1. Notre Dame (8/1), Miami (14/1) and North Carolina are also ahead.

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff time and TV designation has yet to be determined.

