Louisville Ranked No. 17 in Updated ESPN 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings

The Cardinals continue to be on pace for their best recruiting class in school history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, as many fans know by now, had an incredible spring and early summer out on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals did a phenomenal job of not only getting high-profile Class of 2023 recruits on campus, but landing commitments from several priority targets in the cycle.

Their newfound success when it comes to recruiting certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. The folks at ESPN recently updated their 2023 college football recruiting class rankings, with Louisville coming in at No. 17 on the list. This placed them third amongst ACC schools, behind only Clemson at No. 6 and Miami at No. 11.

"The Cardinals' 2022 class took a bit to come together, as they finished near the bottom of the ACC, but they are off to a much stronger start for 2023. QB Pierce Clarkson is a passer with a strong arm and background at the position, as he's the son of longtime quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson. Receiver Jahlil McClain should have good synergy with Clarkson, as the two are high school teammates at St. John Bosco in California. DeAndre Moore Jr. was another big-time pull out of California, as the top-10 WR is a speedy and sudden playmaker with the tools to quickly become a dangerous offensive weapon. DE Adonijah Green is a pickup with a high ceiling for development. He is a lean but lengthy player with good initial quickness and was among the top performers at a loaded Under Armour camp in Atlanta this spring."

- ESPN Staff Writer Craig Haubert

Out of Louisville's 12 verbal commitments in the class, six of them are ranked in the ESPN 300, with all of those six ranking inside the top-150.

El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II is the Cardinals' highest-ranked commit on the ESPN 300 at No. 35, with Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. also inside the top-100 at No. 48.

Moore's high schools teammates, quarterback Pierce Clarkson and cornerback Aaron Williams, are ranked at No. 139 and No. 145, respectively. Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker comes in at No. 134, while Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green ranks at No. 147.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

