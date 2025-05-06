Louisville Approaches Top-15 in USA TODAY's Post-Spring Re-Rank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With spring football well in the rear view mirror and the spring transfer portal window long closed, way-too-early top-25 polls are starting to get published. Well, the folks over at USA TODAY took it a step further.
On Monday, they posted their springtime college football re-rank, which ranks every one of the 136 teams that will operate at the FBS level in 2025. Here is where we have Louisville's highest preseason ranking so far this offseason, with the Cardinals coming in at No. 16 overall.
Louisville is the third-highest ACC team in the ranking, trailing only No. 2 Clemson and No. 10 Miami. Texas, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame round out the top five.
It's not surprising why so many people are high on Louisville as they head into year three of the Jeff Brohm era. While 24 players have since entered the portal, the Cardinals have countered that with 28 transfer additions. UofL also brings back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
