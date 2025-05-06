Louisville Report

Louisville Approaches Top-15 in USA TODAY's Post-Spring Re-Rank

The Cardinals are heading into year three under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Sep 7, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Jacksonville State 49-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With spring football well in the rear view mirror and the spring transfer portal window long closed, way-too-early top-25 polls are starting to get published. Well, the folks over at USA TODAY took it a step further.

On Monday, they posted their springtime college football re-rank, which ranks every one of the 136 teams that will operate at the FBS level in 2025. Here is where we have Louisville's highest preseason ranking so far this offseason, with the Cardinals coming in at No. 16 overall.

Louisville is the third-highest ACC team in the ranking, trailing only No. 2 Clemson and No. 10 Miami. Texas, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame round out the top five.

It's not surprising why so many people are high on Louisville as they head into year three of the Jeff Brohm era. While 24 players have since entered the portal, the Cardinals have countered that with 28 transfer additions. UofL also brings back players like Caullin Lacy, Isaac Brown, Stanquan Clark, and several other impact playmakers.

Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.

