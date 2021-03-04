How Louisville's Defense is Using Competition to Create More Negative Plays

Generating sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers is something that the Cardinals want to improve on during spring ball, and they're using good, old fashioned competition to do so.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program and fans alike were undoubtedly disappointed with their 4-7 campaign during the 2020 season, the defensive side of the ball made serious progression. Fielding one of the worst defenses in college football just two years ago, the Cardinals were able to hold their opponents to 26.6 points and 369.1 yards per game, both of which ranked in the top 50 in FBS.

That being said, there is still plenty for that side of the ball to work, as Louisville had trouble creating negative plays all over the field. Their 2.00 sacks and 5.7 tackles for loss per game, as well as their 12 forced turnovers all ranked among the bottom three in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said earlier this spring that forcing more negative plays is one of his three main goals that he wants to get accomplished during spring ball, but how exactly are they doing it? Good old fashioned competition.

Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison revealed that every day, they have a competition that pits the defensive line & inside linebackers against the outside linebackers and defensive backs to see who can create the most negative plays. Sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass breakups are all tallied in a point scale.

"It's created a great competition for our defense, and it's encouraged things like getting in the backfield, and really changing the field position and changing the dynamic of a game," Dennison said Friday. "I think guys have really gelled with it, they've taken it to heart, and it's been it's been an exciting spurt."

Dennison did not want to reveal who was winning the competition up to that point, so as to not create 'bulletin board material' for either side, but inside linebacker Monty Montgomery did not hesitate to provide insight.

"We're leading in every category. Picks, touchdowns, TFL's, every category," he said. "We're literally dominating. We're going after the offense, man."

Montgomery noted that not only has the competition helped the defense to grow as it pertains to the stat sheet, but it has been a healthy competition that has aided in their transition to a more cohesive unit.

"It's not like one guy hating on another, it's just like, he made a play, we're all clapping, we're all cheering, we're all dancing and having fun, and we're ready to make the next play and for ourselves," he said. "We ain't thinking like it's 'me'. We're not a 'me' team no more, we've grown out of that phase. We've transition to an 'us' culture."

The Cards will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

