3 Star Defensive End Victoine Brown Commits To Louisville

Matthew McGavic

3* Class of 2021 defensive end Victoine Brown has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program, announcing the decision Friday on Twitter.

A strong-side defensive end out of Loganville HS in Grayson, GA, Brown is the 30th ranked SDE in the nation, and the 35th ranked player in the state of Georgia (Rivals). He is the second prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville's 2021 class, following offensive guard Aaron Gunn's commitment on Tuesday.

Listed as 6'4" and 227lbs, he was mainly recruited by assistant coach/running backs coach Norval McKenzie. Brown was scheduled to visit campus last weekend, but the visit was postponed after spring practice was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown was mainly being pursued by South Carolina and Arizona State, but his offer sheet consisted of nearly 40 schools. Among those were blue bloods such as Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC before ultimately deciding on Louisville.

Football

