UofL Hosting Several Dozen Prospects vs. USF; Multiple Local Prospects Visiting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As many fans of the Louisville football program know by now, most of their current recruiting success that have experience over the last several month has stemmed from getting players on campus for visits. They've used this approach to strengthen pipelines to fertile recruiting grounds such as Southern California, Georgia, Texas and the Miami-Dade area.

Now, the Cardinals are preparing to do the same for prospects that are in their own backyard.

Louisville will be hosting several dozen recruits this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 51 prospects that will be on campus for the Cardinals' Saturday game against USF.

Of the over 50 prospects that will be in town, 31 of them will be from the state of Kentucky, and 23 of those are recruits are from right here in the city of Louisville. Adding in five prospects from Indiana, eight from Ohio and two from Tennessee, 46 of the 51 expected visitors are from this region.

Louisville is also getting two visitors from Georgia, two from California and one from Florida.

Peer-to-peer recruiting has also been a staple of the recent recruiting success, and Louisville will have three verbal commits in town: New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis and Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end Jamari Johnson.

Below is the list of prospects who are expected to be in Louisville this weekend for the USF game:

Kaden Baker

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-10, 205

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Frank Bell

Position: Athlete

Frame: 5-9, 165

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Luke Bledsoe

Position: Center

Frame: 6-3, 305

High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8056 (1,713th)

Top Offers: Campbell, Grambling State

Status: Campbell Commit

Shaun Boykins

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-2, 185

High School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Ja'Hyde Brown

Position: Athlete

Frame: 5-8, 140

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy

Class: 2027

Top Offers: Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Jaren Burge

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-0.75, 205

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Montana

Status: Prospect

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7.7, 293

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (430th)

Top Offers: Michigan State, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Cincinnati

Status: Louisville Commit

M.J. Campbell

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 5-11, 221

High School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Decatur Central

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Alex Coleman

Position: Athlete

High School: Louisville (Ky.) The Academy at Shawnee

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Niko Coleman

Position: Athlete

High School: Louisville (Ky.) The Academy at Shawnee

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Tristan Cook

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-5.75, 289

High School: Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8167 (1,650th)

Top Offers: Ball State, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Ball State Commit

Desmond Davis

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3.5, 240

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jayden Davis

Position: Free Safety

Frame: 6-1, 170

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8869 (457th)

Top Offers: Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Pitt, Utah

Status: Louisville Commit

Sage Dawson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 5-11, 160

High School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Nathan Delaughter

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 185

High School: Tullahoma (Tenn.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Zamarion Dixon

Position: Strong Safety

Frame: 5-9, 185

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Talon Fisher

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0.75, 206

High School: Fairfield (Oh.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Buffalo, UMass, Miami (Oh.)

Status: Prospect

James Glover-Tyson

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-5.5, 410

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DeSales

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Braden Graham

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-1, 203

High School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8739 (413th)

Top Offers: Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke

Status: Prospect

Antonio Harris

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10.5, 162

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Louisville, Purdue

Status: Prospect

Jaylen Hayes

Position: Linebacker

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

William Hazard

Position: Athlete

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jarmaine Hopson Jr.

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-0, 280

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Butler

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jamari Johnson

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-4.2, 255

High School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8878 (444th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Michigan State, Washington

Status: Louisville Commit

Bernard Lackey

Position: Free Safety

Frame: 5-11, 159

High School: Covington (Ga.) Alcovy

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Seth Lindon

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 210

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Zuri Madison

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-4, 273

High School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Marshall, Miami (Oh.), Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Byron May

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Morehead (Ky.) Rowan County Senior

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Morehead State

Status: Prospect

Drew McClure

Position: Center

Frame: 6-2, 265

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Maison McCray

Position: Athlete

High School: Westfield (Ind.) HS

Class: 2027

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Ransom McDermott

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7, 270

High School: Noblesville (Ind.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8650 (465th)

Top Offers: Boston College, Central Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Toledo

Status: Prospect

Ta'Ron Patterson

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-2, 190

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jeremy Price

Position: Athlete

Frame: 5-11, 227

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Montavin Quisenberry

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-9, 160

High School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Gemel Smith

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-0.5, 196

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Makhi Smith

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-1.25, 175

High School: Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Ronald Smith

Position: Athlete

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Butler

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Isaac Sowells Jr.

Position: Center

Frame: 6-2, 270

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Tavien St. Clair

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-3, 190

High School: Bellfontaine (Oh.) HS

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Louisville, Tennessee, Pitt, Florida, Iowa State, Central Michigan,

Status: Prospect

Cortez Stone

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-9.5, 156

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Louisville, Purdue, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Adrain Stone Jr.

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-2, 269

High School: Fort Myers (Fla.) North Fort Myers

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Bryce Strickland

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 5-9.5, 262

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Ramari Taylor

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-1, 162

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Fern Creek

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Quintez Thomas

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-4.5, 360

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Eastern

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Brent Thompson

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-11, 215

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/a

Status: Prospect

Braydon Underwood

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-10.25, 180

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Russell Verner Jr.

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-1, 272

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Butler

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Zahron Washburn

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 182

High School: Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Najae Ward

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 250

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) James N. Gamble Montessori

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Darius Wiley

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-6, 215

High School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Kentucky, Western Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Cruz Williams

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-9.75, 184

High School: Westfield (Ind.) HS

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter