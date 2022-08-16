Report: Louisville, '23 Prospects Robby & Bobby Washington Have 'Mutual Interest'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently dipped back into South Florida when they landed Class of 2023 linebacker Stanquan Clark earlier this week, and it sounds like the Cardinals might not be done in the area.

According to 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins, there is "mutual interest" between Louisville and 2023 prospects and Miami commits Robby and Bobby Washington, who are twin brothers that are set to play their senior seasons at Miami (Fla.) Palmetto.

"I think it's not going to be easy to pull the Washington twins away from Miami but sounds like there's at least some type of mutual interest and that could lead to a visit," Ivins said on his YouTube show Preps to Pros. "I do think if Scott Satterfield and his staff were able to get Robby Washington, that's a big win for him."

Louisville has been very active in South Florida in the past, and the program is starting to reforge their pipeline to the region. The Cardinals hold three South Florida commitments in the current cycle in Clark, wide receiver William Fowles and cornerback Rayquan Adkins.

Other than the pipeline, there is now a direct connection between Louisville and the Washington twins. The spent their junior seasons at Miami (Fla.) Killian, where they were teammates with Clark. All three opted to transfer elsewhere for their final season in high school.

Both brothers would be big additions to Louisville's 2023 class should they flip, especially Robby, who is a wide receiver that also saw time at running back. He ranks as the No. 154 player in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite, and is coming off of a year where he hauled in 42 receptions for 868 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Bobby, a linebacker, is also fairly highly regarded and would fill a clear need in the class for the Cardinals. He ranks as the No. 559 prospect in the nation according to the Composite, and has some position flexibility, as he took both linebacker and safety snaps in the 7-on-7 circuit for the Miami Immortals this summer.

Louisville currently holds 14 commitments in their star-studded 2023 recruiting class one that is a consensus top-20 class amongst all four major recruiting services.

(Photo of Robby Washington: Hudl, Bobby Washington: MaxPreps)

