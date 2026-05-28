Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Next up, we continue our way-too-early preview series with the Cardinals' road matchup at Syracuse:

Syracuse Orange

2026 Meeting: Saturday, Oct. 17 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 31-7 on Sept. 9, 2022 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-8

After dismissing head coach Dino Babers, year one of the Fran Brown era at Syracuse in 2024 was a rousing success. The Orange went 10-3, marking their first 10-win season since 2018 and just their third this century. However, year two under Brown last season saw the Orange take a massive step backwards, going just 3-9 overall and 1-7 in ACC play - tied with Boston College for dead last.

When it comes Syracuse's offensive efforts, there wasn't a lot to like if you look at the total body of work. The Orange ranked 104th in the FBS total offense at 340.4 yards per game, while their 20.2 points scored per game was 116th. That being said, there is reason to believe the offense should be markedly better in 2026 - so long as they get better health luck at the quarterback position.

Steve Angeli was off to an extremely hot start to last season, throwing for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions in the first four games of the season. However, he suffered a torn Achilles at Clemson on Sept. 20, and was forced to missed the rest of the season. Following a 3-1 start to the year, where 'Cuse averaged 38.3 points per game during that span, they went on to lose all eight games and average only 11.1 points in the contests that Angeli did not start. Achilles injuries are notorious for their recovery periods, but Brown has been adamant that Angeli will be good to go by the start of the season. But if he's not, former five-star Malachi Brown could be in line to get some early season action.

Whoever starts the opener for Syracuse, their weapons in the passing game will be a little different than last season's, as the Orange lose their top four pass catchers from 2025. As for who will be the go-to guys in 2026, those jobs seem to be wide open - especially since Calvin Russell is likely out for the year.

Zamondre Merriweather put up monster numbers at Glendale C.C. with 59 catches for 961 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Cole Weaver had 45 receptions for 642 yards and a score at Miami of Ohio - but both are moving up a level in competition. Umari Hatcher was actually Syracuse's second leading receiver in 2023, but has struggled to stay healthy since. Guys like Darien Williams, Darius Johnson and Tyshawn Russell have shown flashes, but will need to take steps forward.

Syracuse's rushing attack is also going to look a lot different with their top two running backs no longer on the roster. Transferring in from Jackson State, Ahmad Miller is coming off of a 1,063-yard and five touchdown season where he led the SWAC in rushing yards. LSU transfer Ju'Juan Johnson (155 yards and two touchdowns) and returner Tylik Hill (129 yards) will earn some in-game run as well.

However, Syracuse got abysmal play out of their offensive line last season. Their 3.17 sacks and 6.25 tackles for loss allowed per game ranked 124th and 114th, respectively, among the then-134 teams in the FBS. For what it's worth, there is continuity up front. Starters Joe Cruz, Trevion Mack and Byron Washington all returning, and Oluwafunto Akinshilo plus Kam Pringle are being elevated to starting roles. But continuity or not, this unit has to improve for 2026.

As bad as Syracuse's offense was after Angeli got hurt, their defense was putrid from start to finish. The Orange allowed 427.7 yards and 34.9 points per game, which ranked 124th and 128th, respectively, in the FBS. Following the end of the season, 'Cuse brought in Toledo's Vince Kehres to be the defensive coordinator. He inherits a unit that actually brings back seven of their top nine tacklers, and has a some portal production infused with it

Syracuse went portal heavy for their defensive line, and should be in line to take a step forward here. FCS All-American Keyshawn Johnson (53 tackles, 20.0 for loss, 13.5 sacks) from UT Martin, UNLV's Tunmise Adeleye (49 tackles, 7.5 for loss. 6.0 sacks) and returner David Omopariola (31 tackles, 7.5 for loss) will be a great three-man rotation on the edges. Meanwhile, Maryland's Dillan Fontus (28 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks) and returner Rashard Perry are a good starting tandem at tackle.

Then you add the linebacking corps, and the Orange front seven will be a lot more disruptive than they were last season. Not only do they bring back their co-tackling leaders in Gary Bryant III (60 tackles, 4.0 for loss) and Antoine Deslauriers (60 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 forced fumbles) - as well as Jamie Tremble (18 tackles, 4.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks) - Chris D'Appolonia (68 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 4 PBUs) followed Kehres from Toledo. On paper, this is one of the better linebacking corps in the ACC.

The biggest question mark on the defense is the secondary, coming off of a season where Syracuse ranked 120th in the FBS in passing yards allowed at 252.8 per game. Like the offensive line, for better or for worse, there is continuity here, and time will tell is Kehres is able to guide them to a better 2026.

At cornerback, Demetres Samuel Jr. (45 tackles, 2.0 for loss, team-best 9 PBUs, 1 interception) and Cornell Perry (45 tackles) are running it back, and Western Kentucky's Nazir Ward (34 tackles, 3.0 for loss, 6 PBUs, 1 interception) joins the fold. The back end at safety is headlined by a trio of returners in third-leading tackler Braheem Long Jr. (53 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception, 2 PBUs), team interceptions leader Davien Kerr (16 tackles, 3 interceptions) and Chris Peal (47 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 7 PBUs).

Overall, Syracuse should be in line to bounce back season, and could be a team that could give Louisville headaches. A lot is riding on Angeli being 100 percent healthy, as well as the offensive line and secondary being much better, but the Orange have an underrated roster in the ACC. It also doesn't help that the Cardinals are just 5-5 in the Dome, and haven't won there since the Lamar Leap in 2016.

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(Photo of Steve Angeli: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)