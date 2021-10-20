Louisville Picked Second in ACC Preseason Poll, Hailey Van Lith Named All-ACC

Louisville women's basketball sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith has been named a Preseason All-ACC selection, and the Cardinals have been voted to finish second in the ACC.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith has been selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-ACC Team, while freshman guard Payton Verhulst has been named to the Newcomer Watch List.



In addition, the Cardinals were picked second in the league after claiming four consecutive regular season titles. The Cardinals received seven first-place votes from the Blue Ribbon Panel for a total of 789 points and one first-place vote from the head coaches to finish with 207 points.



Van Lith started every game for Louisville last season en route to being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. She was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team, All-ACC Academic Team and twice was named ACC Freshman of the Week.

She ranked third on the team with 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, while chipping in 2.1 assists per game. She shot 49-128 (.383) from 3-point range and 44-53 (.830) from the free throw line.



Verhulst was USA Today National Female Athlete of the Year, Kansas’ Girls Basketball Player of the Year and overall Female Athlete of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American.

Over the summer, she helped USA Basketball Women's U19 Team win gold at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary. She contributed three points, six rebounds and two assists in the 70-52 win over Australia in the final.



Louisville is picked second in the ACC behind first-place NC State. The Cardinals and Wolfpack were the only two schools to receive first-place votes in the Blue Ribbon and Coaches' polls.



The Cardinals host an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center against Union University (Tenn.) on Thursday, Nov. 4. They open the 2021-22 campaign against defending NCAA runner-up Arizona in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday, Nov. 12.

ACC Women’s Basketball 2021 Preseason Poll

Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C



Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F (1)

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, Sr., F (1)

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G (1)

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State Jr., G (1)

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C (42)

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, So., F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C (10)

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G (1)

() Indicates preseason player of the year votes



Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, Fr., G

Teonni Key, North Carolina, Fr., F

Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G



Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)

NC State (50) - 847 points

Louisville (7) - 789

Georgia Tech - 691

Virginia Tech - 644

Florida State - 607

Notre Dame - 580

North Carolina - 488

Duke - 464

Miami - 355

Clemson - 324

Boston College - 297

Wake Forest - 250

Syracuse - 227

Pitt - 160

Virginia - 117

() Indicates first-place votes



Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, Sr., F

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State Jr., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C (13)

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, So., F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C (2)

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

() Indicates preseason player of the year votes



Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List

Celeste Taylor, Duke, Jr., G

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, Fr., G

Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G



Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

NC State (14) - 224 points

Louisville (1) - 207

Georgia Tech - 192

Virginia Tech - 172

Florida State - 152

Notre Dame - 149

North Carolina - 127

Duke - 125

Miami - 92

Clemson - 83

Boston College - 78

Syracuse - 60

Wake Forest - 59

Pitt - 47

Virginia - 33

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Jared Anderson via ACC Pool)

