Louisville Women's Basketball's 2025-26 ACC Schedule Announced
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2025-26 conference slate for all 18 teams Tuesday afternoon and now the full 2025-26 schedule is set for the Louisville women's basketball team. Tip times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
Louisville will have nine home and road games in conference play this season. The Cardinals will play each team once and have one home-and-away series (Notre Dame) to total the 18 conference games. The Cardinals have won 12 or more ACC games in each of their 11 seasons in the league, the only team to reach that mark over that span. The Cardinals have also not finished lower than fifth in any of the last 11 seasons, the only team in the league to do so over the past 11 seasons.
Conference play begins early for the Cardinals as they travel to Clemson, South Carolina for the ACC opener in the second week of the season. The Cardinals and Tigers will square off in Clemson on Sunday, November 16. Louisville faced Clemson twice last season and won each matchup. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 14-3 over the Tigers.
Louisville's next conference game will also be on the road almost a month later when they travel to Chapel Hill. The Cardinals will take on North Carolina on Sunday, December 14. Louisville holds an 9-6 all-time record over North Carolina and are 3-2 in games played in Chapel Hill.
The Cardinals will celebrate the new year with their conference home opener on Thursday, January 1st. Louisville welcomes SMU to town for the first time as members of the ACC. Louisville defeated SMU last season in Dallas in the Mustangs first season in the league.
Up next is Virginia Tech as the Hokies travel to the Yum! Center on Sunday, January 4. Louisville is 24-21 all-time against the Hokies and 10-8 against them at home.
The Cards head back on the road for a trip down to South Beach the next week. Louisville will take on Miami on Thursday, January 8. The Cards have won six of the last seven against the Hurricanes and are 5-0 in games played down in Coral Gables.
The Cards are back home to finish the week against Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 11. The Cardinals have won 24-straight games against the Panthers and lead the all-time series record 28-2.
Louisville hits the road for two-straight away from home with the first game up in South Bend. The Cardinals will play Notre Dame on Thursday, January 15 and it will be the first of two matchups against the Irish this season. The road trip concludes in Raleigh as the Cardinals take on NC State on Sunday, January 18.
Following their first bye of conference play, the Cardinals will host Boston College on Sunday, January 25. Louisville has won 18-straight games against Boston College and are 18-1 all-time against the Eagles.
The Cardinals are set to head west to take on the California schools the following week. Louisville will face Stanford on Thursday, January 29 and California on Sunday, February 1. The Cardinals defeated both Stanford and Cal in their first seasons in the league last year.
Louisville returns home to host Duke on Thursday, February 5. The Cardinals defeated the 11th-ranked Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor last season, 70-62. Louisville is 9-5 all-time against Duke and are 5-0 in games played in Louisville.
The Cardinals are back on the road to take on Syracuse on Sunday, February 8. Louisville has won nine of the last 10 games against Syracuse and are 21-8 all-time against the Orange.
Four of the final five regular season games will be at home for the Cardinals as they begin the stretch with Wake Forest on Thursday, February 12. The Cardinals are 12-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons and are 5-0 in games played in Louisville.
Florida State comes to the Yum! Center next on Sunday, February 15. The Cardinals took down the 21st-ranked Seminoles in Tallahassee last year, 83-69. The Cardinals have won four-straight games against the Seminoles and the all-time series is tied at 19-19.
After their second bye of the season, Louisville hosts Virginia on Sunday, February 22. The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 matchups with the Cavaliers and lead the all-time series 13-3.
The final road game of the regular season is next as the Cardinals travel to Atlanta on Thursday, February 26 to take on Georgia Tech. Louisville is 12-0 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and are 5-0 in games played in Atlanta.
Louisville returns home to close out the regular season at the Yum! Center for the first time since 2023. The Cardinals will host Notre Dame in the second of the two matchups during the regular season on Sunday, March 1.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky