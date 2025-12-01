Louisville Men's Basketball Still Staying Put in Week Five of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program has yet to take a loss so far this season, their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll still has not cracked the top-five.
The Cardinals (7-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 1,177 points in week five of the AP Top 25, staying put at the No. 6 spot in the poll. Louisville started the season as the preseason No. 11 team, and fell to No. 12 in week two before vaulting up to No. 6 in week three - where they have been since.
UofL is now off to their off to their longest undefeated start to a season since opening up the 2019-29 campaign at 9-0. Last week, Louisville thoroughly outclassed both Eastern Michigan and NJIT, defeating them by a combined 98 points. So far, Louisville has an average margin of victory of 33.7 points.
Next up, Louisville will head to Arkansas for the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. Tip-off against the Razorbacks is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 5)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Purdue (1,494 -40)
2. Arizona (1,442 - 6)
3. Michigan (1,417 - 15)
4. Duke (1,355)
5. UConn (1,244)
6. Louisville (1,177)
7. Michigan State (1,095)
8. Houston (1,070)
9. BYU (1,037)
10. Iowa State (975)
11. Gonzaga (934)
12. Alabama (869)
13. Tennessee (771)
14. Illinois (657)
15. Florida (568)
16. North Carolina (519)
17. Vanderbilt (475)
18. Kentucky (451)
19. Texas Tech (387)
20. Auburn (376)
21. Kansas (340)
22. Indiana (313)
23. St. John's (200)
24. USC (145)
25. Arkansas (127)
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 100, UCLA 59, Nebraska 53, TCU 36, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 11, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)
