Tee Webb signs with Louisville football

Tee Webb didn’t care about competition or other programs. The Cartersville High School quarterback signed with Louisville football on National Signing Day Dec. 18.

Webb, the 16-ranked pro style quarterback nationally and 51-ranked player in Georgia was Cardinal head coach Scott Satterfield’s lone quarterback signed for the 2020 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 186-pound signal caller remained focused on Louisville throughout his recruiting process, something that Satterfield and the Louisville coaching staff appreciated.

“From day one, Tee didn’t care. He was like ‘listen Coach, I am coming there,’” Satterfield said. “He had several colleges come in on him and he was like ‘I’m not going there. I’m not even going to look. I’m not going on a visit, I’m not going to talk to you. I’m going to play for Louisville.’”

Webb threw for 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns, finishing with a 52-3 record during his high school career. Satterfield said Webb has the grit and toughness that the program wants.

With Webb arriving in January for the spring semester as an early enroll, Satterfield expects him to gain 10 to 15 pounds before fall camp. Webb joins a quarterback room with Micale Cunningham, Evan Conley and Jawon Pass, all of whom played in 2019.

Satterfield said all the quarterbacks would be competing for playing time, including Webb.

“He is going to give us another live arm, he is a guy that is very cerebral and smart in what he wants to do as a quarterback,” Satterfield said. “We are fired up about Tee.”

