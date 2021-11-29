Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of Regular Season

The Cardinals are going bowling for the second time under head coach Scott Satterfield.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have fallen in spectacular fashion to Kentucky to close out the 2021 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played.

The Cardinals are at an even 6-6 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. Louisville clinched bowl eligibility when they throttled Duke in Durham, N.C two weeks ago. It is the second time going bowling under head coach Scott Satterfield

Unlike in years past, where the ACC organized bowls with conference tie-ins into tiers, that is not the case this time around. This bowl season, the league and their respective bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website

Long story short, there are a lot of bowls in which Louisville could go to. Removing the obvious ones where the Cardinals won't be selected - the College Football Playoff and the remainder of the New Year's Six - there are eleven bowls that Louisville

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 5, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will likely learn their bowl shortly after.

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, here are some bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

Projector: Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Missouri

Projector: Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 31 at 12;30 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Washington State

CBS

Projector: Jerry Palm

Bowl: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Location: Yankee Stadium in New York City, N.Y.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Matchup: Louisville vs. Maryland

Sports Illustrated

Projector: Richard Johnson

Bowl: Cheez-It Bowl

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

247Sports

Projector: Brad Crawford

Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. SMU

Athlon Sports

Projector: Steven Lassan

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Matchup: Louisville vs. Florida

The Athletic

Projector: Stewart Mandel

Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Location: Navy-Marin Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. East Carolina

Projector: Staff Pick

Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. LSU

Action Network

Projector: Brett McMurphy

Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Matchup: Louisville vs. Auburn

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

