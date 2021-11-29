Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of Regular Season

    The Cardinals are going bowling for the second time under head coach Scott Satterfield.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have fallen in spectacular fashion to Kentucky to close out the 2021 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played.

    The Cardinals are at an even 6-6 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. Louisville clinched bowl eligibility when they throttled Duke in Durham, N.C two weeks ago. It is the second time going bowling under head coach Scott Satterfield

    Unlike in years past, where the ACC organized bowls with conference tie-ins into tiers, that is not the case this time around. This bowl season, the league and their respective bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website

    Long story short, there are a lot of bowls in which Louisville could go to. Removing the obvious ones where the Cardinals won't be selected - the College Football Playoff and the remainder of the New Year's Six - there are eleven bowls that Louisville 

    The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 5, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will likely learn their bowl shortly after.

    With the regular season in the rear view mirror, here are some bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

    ESPN

    Projector: Kyle Bonagura

    Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
    Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.
    Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Missouri

    Projector: Mark Schlabach

    Bowl: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
    Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
    Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 31 at 12;30 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Washington State

    CBS

    Projector: Jerry Palm

    Bowl: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
    Location: Yankee Stadium in New York City, N.Y.
    Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Maryland

    Sports Illustrated 

    Projector: Richard Johnson

    Bowl: Cheez-It Bowl
    Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
    Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

    247Sports

    Projector: Brad Crawford

    Bowl: Wasabi Fenway Bowl
    Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
    Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. SMU

    Athlon Sports

    Projector: Steven Lassan

    Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
    Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
    Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m.
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Florida

    The Athletic

    Projector: Stewart Mandel

    Bowl: Military Bowl presented by Peraton
    Location: Navy-Marin Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
    Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. East Carolina

    College Football News

    Projector: Staff Pick

    Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
    Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.
    Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. LSU

    Action Network

    Projector: Brett McMurphy

    Bowl: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
    Location: Protective Life Stadium in Birmingham Ala.
    Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
    Matchup: Louisville vs. Auburn

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

