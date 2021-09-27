September 27, 2021
Louisville WR Shai Werts Could Make Return at Wake Forest

The graduate transfer exited the season opener vs. Ole Miss with a lower body sprain.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's wide receiver room took a massive hit when it was announced that Braden Smith would be out for the year, but the position could be getting a much needed boost in the immediate future.

Head coach Scott Satterfield revealed in his weekly press conference that graduate transfer Shai Werts, who exited the season opener vs. Ole Miss with a lower body sprain, could be available in the Cardinals' upcoming game at Wake Forest depending on his week of practice.

"He's going to practice this week. It's still going to be a question mark on whether he's available or not, but he's very, very close," Satterfield said. "If it's not this week, it'll be the next week he should be back (vs. Virginia). That gives you another another piece to that puzzle."

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound wideout logged no stats prior to exiting the game vs. the Rebels, but he is very much in the mix with the starters at receiver. On the pregame depth chart vs. Ole Miss, he was listed as the backup slot receiver behind Smith.

Werts came over from Georgia Southern during the offseason, and made the transition from dual threat quarterback to receiver. In 11 games during his final season with the Eagles, he completed 60.2% of his passes for eight touchdowns and 1,062 yards, while rushing for an additional 720 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 46 career games with Georgia Southern, the Clinton, S.C. native completed 57.0% of his passes for 3,777 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; while also rushing for 3,083 yards and 34 touchdowns. He guided the Eagles to three bowls games, including two wins and being named the MVP of the 2018 Camellia Bowl.

Kickoff at Wake Forest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Shai Werts: University of Louisville Athletics)

