Louisville Hires Wesley McGriff as Co-Defensive Coordinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another opening has been filled on the support staff for the Louisville football program.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Wednesday that the Cardinals have hired former Florida secondary coach Wesley McGriff as their co-defensive coordinator. McGriff was not retained by the Gators after Billy Napier took over that program following Dan Mullen's firing.

"Wesley McGriff is an extremely experienced and accomplished coach who has track record of helping young men achieve great success on the field and assisting in building solid defenses," Satterfield said in a release. "With his experience, he will come to Louisville and make an immediate impact on our defense and our program. His background at the Power 5 level and in the National Football League will help him hit the ground running as he builds great relationships with our players and on the recruiting trail."

McGriff will work alongside current defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, and will also become a secondary coach. As a result of the move, current safeties coach Greg Gasparato will move to the vacant outside linebackers coach spot previously held by Cort Dennison, thus filling all open defensive position coaching spots.

The Tipton, Ga. native brings a wealth of experience to Louisville both with coaching and recruiting. During his lone season at Florida, the Gators ranked 25th in FBS in passing defense at 203.9 yards per game. Starting safety Rashad Torrence II also logged three interceptions, which was good for fifth in the SEC.

Prior to his brief time at Florida, McGriff had two separate stints for three years at Auburn as their defensive backs coach, a two-year run at Ole Miss as their defensive coordinator, and spent three seasons with the NFL's New Orleans Saints as their defensive backs coach. He also has stops at Vanderbilt, Miami, Baylor and Kentucky.

As it currently stands, Louisville only has their tight ends coach/special teams coordinator position left to fill after Stu Holt was hired to the same position at Virginia Tech. Both Satterfield and interim AD Josh Heird have also expressed to desire to "beef up" the recruiting staff.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Wesley McGriff via SI's AllGators)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter