What Qwynnterrio Cole Brings to Louisville

The latest transfer for the Cardinals, here's what the former Alcorn State defensive back brings to Louisville.

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole: Alcorn State University Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following spring practice, the Louisville football program made it known they were looking to upgrade at a few positions through the transfer portal. They were able to land former Southern Miss defensive tackle Jacques Turner, leaving their next area of concern at safety.

"(Safety) could be another position where we look to add another spot as we head this summer into August, just for the experience factor," head coach Scott Satterfield said back in March. "That's probably the youngest position that we have on our team."

He's wasn't wrong. Out of the six safeties on scholarship, only Lovie Jenkins and Josh Minkins are returners, and both are only heading into their second year. Georgia Southern transfer Kendrick Duncan, as well as freshmen Benjamin Perry, Bralyn Oliver and TJ Quinn rounded out the safeties room.

On Monday, the Cardinals landed exactly what they were looking for. Former Alcorn State defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole, who entered the portal just last week, announced that he had committed to Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound defensive back established himself as one of the top talents at the FCS level. He logged 162 tackles (91 solo), six interceptions and 4.5 tackles for loss during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Memphis, Tenn native took home HBCU All-American during those two seasons, and was named a 2020 Third-Team FCS Preseason All-American, although the Braves opted out of competition this past year. But beyond his stats and accolades, what else does Cole bring to the Cardinals?

One of the first things you will notice when watching his film is that he has a natural nose for the football, whether it's in the air or on the ground. He makes good reads on where the quarterback wants to throw the ball, and uses his ball hawking skills to either meet the receiver at the catch for the tackle or go for the interception.

As good as he is against the pass, securing five interceptions during his most recent campaign in 2019, naturally as a strong safety, some of his best work comes against the run. He takes great pursuit angles on outside runs or quarterback scrambles, does a solid job of getting off blocks, and is a tremendous open field tackler.

Perhaps his most coveted asset is his versatility. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has preached position flexibility since arriving at Louisville, and Cole fits the bill. While most reps were taken in the backend, he also has seen a fair amount of time at corner, particularly in his sophomore year, and can hold his own in man coverage.

In his most recent season of action, Cole also spent a lot of his time playing in the box of Alcorn State's 4-3 defense. Given his acumen against the run and in zone coverage, as well as some brief flashes as a pass rusher, he could see some time as the Card position thanks to his size.

Bottom line: his ability to get after the football in a number of ways, coupled with his versatility to play several different positions, makes him a great pick up for the Louisville staff. With a good offseason, he could even contend to be a day one starter at strong safety.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

