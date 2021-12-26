Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2022

Taking a look at the roster turnover between the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2021 regular season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players coming in and out of the transfer portal and recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.

Now, there are almost certainly more decisions that will soon be made, especially after Louisville's bowl game. Some Cardinals might opt to declare for the NFL Draft, more could enter the portal, while additional high school prospects or transfers could decide to continue their athletic career at Louisville.

The dust is far from being settled, but we are starting to have some idea as to what Louisville's roster will look like for the 2022 season. As we progress through the beginning of another long college football offseason, take a look below on who's in, who's out, and who's back for the Cardinals:

*Each player's class is noted by their 2022 class.*

*This list will be updated if/when additional roster moves are made. Last updated: Dec. 26, 2021*

Quarterbacks

Who's In (1): Khalib Johnson (Fr.)

Who's Out (0): N/A

Who's Back (4): Malik Cunningham (R-Sr.), Evan Conley (Jr.), Brock Domann (Jr.), TJ Lewis (So.)

Summary: Louisville's quarterback still isn't terribly deep, but it's better than it was this time last year. Cunningham confirming he would return was a huge boost for the program, and Johnson is extremely underrated. Though Conley looked average, Domann saw the field once, and Lewis could be making a permanent change to receiver.

On Roster: 5

Running Backs

Who's In (2): Tiyon Evans (Jr. - Tennessee Transfer), Maurice Turner (Fr.)

Who's Out (2): Maurice Burkley (Graduation), Hassan Hall (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (4): Jalen Mitchell (R-So.), Aidan Robbins (R-So.), Jawhar Jordan (R-So.), Trevion Cooley (So.)

Summary: Even with Hall and Burkley moving on, this is still one of the deeper units on the roster. Mitchell, Cooley and Evans will all push for the starting job, Jordan will only get better with time, and Robbins had flashes in the brief time he saw the field.

On Roster: 6

Wide Receivers

Who's In (4): Dee Wiggins (R-Jr. - Miami Transfer), Chris Bell (Fr.) Chance Morrow (Fr.), Devaughn Mortimer (Fr.)

Who's Out (4): Josh Johnson (Graduation), Shai Werts (Graduation), Justin Marshall (Transfer - TBD), Jordan Watkins (Transfer - Ole Miss)

Who's Back (4): Tyler Harrell (R-Jr.), Braden Smith (Jr.), Demetrius Cannon (So.), Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (So.)

Summary: Losing two of your top four receivers is always a big deal, but Louisville has done a solid job replacing the talent that has left so far. Not to mention that Smith - arguably your best receiver - is returning, as well as speed threats Harrell and Huggins-Bruce. Though the Cardinals might need to bring in one, maybe two more receivers to complete the room.

On Roster: 8

Tight Ends

Who's In (1): Nate Kurisky (Fr.)

Who's Out (0): N/A

Who's Back (6): Isaac Martin (R-Sr.), Marshon Ford (R-Jr.), Dez Melton (R-So.), Duane Martin (So.), Victor Mullen (So.), Christian Pedersen (So.)

Summary: This is still a fairly deep tight end room, but someone not named Marshon Ford will have to step up next season in the passing game. Dez Melton and Duane Martin had moments where they showed they could, but the room as a whole did do well from a blocking standpoint.

On Roster: 7

Offensive Line

Who's In (3): Max Cabana (Fr.), Makhate Gueye (Fr.) Izaiah Reed (Fr.)

Who's Out (2): Cole Bentley (Graduation), Desmond Daniels (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (12): Caleb Chandler (R-Sr.), Adonis Boone (Sr.), Trevor Reid (Sr.), Bryan Hudson (R-Jr.), Kobe Baynes (Jr.), Joshua Black (R-So.), Renato Brown (R-So.), Austin Collins (So.), Luke Kandra (So.), Tim Lawson (So.), Michael Gonzalez (So.), Aaron Gunn (So.)

Summary: Louisville's offensive line should be in line for another extremely successful season in 2022, and it very well could be deepest position on the roster. Losing your starting center is a big deal, but Hudson should be able to slide right. Plus you retain four other starters, and have a couple really promising young backups.

On Roster: 15

Nose Tackle

Who's In (1): Tawfiq Thomas (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Derek Dorsey (Graduation), Jacques Turner (Graduation), Malik Clark (Graduation)

Who's Back (4): Henry Bryant (Sr.), Jared Dawson (So.), Dezmond Tell (So.), Caleb Banks (So.)

Summary: Bringing in Thomas was a massive pickup - both literally and figuratively - but someone already on Louisville's roster will have to step up big time. The middle of the defensive line was not all that productive in 2021, and is losing two players who were regularly on the depth chart. This could be an area where Louisville could bring in another piece.

On Roster: 5

Defensive End

Who's In (2): Selah Brown (Fr.), Popeye Williams (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Tabarius Peterson (Graduation), Dayna Kinnaird (Graduation), Ja'Darien Boykin (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (7): YaYa Diaby (Sr.), Zach Edwards (R-So.), Ramon Puryear (R-So.), Victoine Brown (So.), Ryheem Craig (So.), Ashton Gilotte (So.), RJ Sorenson (So.)

Summary: Louisville hasn't gotten a lot of production out of the defensive line in recent years, but there should be solid production out of the ends. Diaby had a disappointing 2021 but could be in line for a rebound, Gillotte was one of the top true freshmen on the team, plus Louisville is bringing in two top tier prospects at the position.

On Roster: 9

Inside Linebackers

Who's In (1): MoMo Sanogo (R-Sr. - Ole Miss Transfer)

Who's Out (1): C.J. Avery (Graduation),

Who's Back (7): Monty Montgomery (R-Sr.), KJ Cloyd (Jr.), Dorian Jones (R-So.), Allen Smith (R-So.), Jaylin Alderman (So.), Jackson Hamilton (So.), TJ Quinn (So.)

Summary: Losing your defensive captain in Avery should not be understated, but Sanogo is bringing a wealth of experience from the SEC. Combined with Montgomery returning, and you have the best ILB duo in the ACC. Plus Cloyd, Jones and Alderman collectively did a good job filling in for Montgomery after his injury.

On Roster: 8

Outside Linebackers

Who's In (0): N/A

Who's Out (3): Jack Fagot (Graduation), Zay Peterson (Transfer - TBD), Nick Okeke (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (3): Yasir Abdullah (Sr.), Marvin Dallas (Sr.), Kameron Wilson (So.)

Summary: Abdullah might be one of your best defenders, and Marvin Dallas looked phenomenal at time, but Louisville absolutely will need to hit the transfer portal here for some depth. Fagot and his versatility at CARD will certainly be missed.

On Roster: 3

Cornerbacks

Who's In (0): N/A

Who's Out (1): Greedy Vance (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (6): Chandler Jones (Sr.), Kei’Trel Clark (Jr.), Trey Franklin (Jr.), Rance Conner (So.), Derrick Edwards III (So.), Kani Walker (So.)

Summary: Losing Vance, who had potential to be a starter next season, is a big deal. Fortunately, you return one of the best corners in the ACC in Clark, Franklin had a few games where he was amazing, and you have young promising guys like Conner, Edwards and Walker.

On Roster: 6

Safeties

Who's In (2): M.J. Griffin (R-So.), D'Angelo Hutchinson (Fr.)

Who's Out (1): Qwynnterrio Cole (Graduation)

Who's Back (4): Kenderick Duncan (R-Sr.), Shavarick Williams (Jr.), Josh Minkins (So.), Benjamin Perry (So.)

Summary: Fortunately, Louisville doesn't have the arduous task of replacing both starting safeties like last offseason. Even though head coach Scott Satterfield said he wanted to bring in another experienced safety, guys like Minkins, Perry and Griffin provide more depth than the Cardinals had this time last year

On Roster: 6

Special Teams

Who's In (0): N/A

Who's Out (1): LS Mitch Hall (Graduation)

Who's Back (3): PK James Turner (Jr.), PK Brock Travelstead (So.), P Mark Vassett (So.)

Summary: Obviously, Louisville will have to bring in another long snapper, or cross-train someone on the roster who can. But Louisville does bring back their starting kicker and punter, so it's not all bad news here.

On Roster: 3

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville athletics)

