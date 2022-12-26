Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, we are starting to have some idea as to what Louisville's roster will look like for the 2023 season. As of Dec. 26, the Cardinals are at 75 scholarship players - 10 below the NCAA allotted maximum of 85.

As we progress through another long college football offseason, take a look below on who's in, who's out, and who's back for the Cardinals for the 2023 season:

*Each player's class is noted by their 2023 class.*

*This list will be updated if/when additional roster moves are made. Last updated: Dec 26, 2022*

Quarterbacks

Who's In (1): Pierce Clarkson (Fr.)

Who's Out (1): Malik Cunningham (Graduation)

Who's Back (3): Evan Conley (Sr.), Brock Domann (Sr.), Khalib Johnson (R-Fr.)

Summary: Quarterback is getting better, but probably still needs some work. Louisville finally has their signal caller of the future in Clarkson, however, as talented as he is, he's still a true freshman. Not to mention that Domann is probably best suited as a backup, Conley hasn't seen meaningful playing time since 2019, and we still haven't seen Johnson. The Cardinals likely need a one-year option via the portal here.

On Roster: 4

Running Backs

Who's In (1): Keyjuan Brown (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Trevion Cooley (Transfer - Georgia Tech), Tiyon Evans (NFL Draft), Jalen Mitchell (Transfer- TBD)

Who's Back (2): Jawhar Jordan (R-Jr.), Maurice Turner (So.)

Summary: This past season, we saw before out very eyes the importance of a deep running back room. Jordan and Turner will be a great one-two punch at the position next season given how they performed down the stretch of 2022, but Louisville will definitely need at least four scholarship running backs next year.

On Roster: 3

Wide Receivers

Who's In (5): Jimmy Calloway (Sr. - Tennessee Transfer), Jadon Thompson (Sr. - Cincinnati Transfer), William Fowles (Fr.), Cataurus Hicks (Fr.), Jahlil McClain (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Jaelin Carter (Graduation), Tyler Hudson (NFL Draft), Josh Johnson (Graduation)

Who's Back (5): Braden Smith (R-Sr.), Dee Wiggins (R-Jr.), Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Jr.), Chris Bell (So.), Chance Morrow (R-Fr.)

Summary: Once again, we have a lot of new faces in the wide receiver room, and we still a lot of questions that need to be answered. Can Huggins-Bruce make the jump to a WR1? Will Wiggins be the deep threat Louisville wanted him to be prior to injury? Can Thompson and Calloway thrive in new environments? Given how below average the passing game was in 2022, the wide receiver room as a whole will have to take a step forward.

On Roster: 10

Tight Ends

Who's In (1): Jamari Johnson (Fr.)

Who's Out (2): Marshon Ford (NFL Draft), Isaac Martin (Graduation)

Who's Back (5): Dez Melton (R-Jr.), Frances Sherman (R-Jr.), Duane Martin (Jr.), Victor Mullen (R-So.), Nate Kurisky (R-Fr.)

Summary: Alas, Ford's lengthy career has come to a close, and he is finally moving on the NFL. The tight end position will look wholly different under Jeff Brohm than it did under Scott Satterfield, with an emphasis on receiving rather than blocking. But considering none of the returning tight ends were utilized a lot in the passing game, it's hard to have a good feel as to how they will perform in 2023.

On Roster: 6

Offensive Line

Who's In (2): Luke Burgess (Fr.), Madden Sanker (Fr.)

Who's Out (5): Adonis Boone (Graduation), Max Cabana (Transfer - TBD), Caleb Chandler (Graduation), Luke Kandra (Transfer- Cincinnati), Trevor Reid (Graduation)

Who's Back (9): Bryan Hudson (R-Sr.), Joshua Black (R-Jr.), Renato Brown (R-Jr.), Michael Gonzalez (Jr.), Austin Collins (R-So.), Aaron Gunn (R-So.), Makhete Gueye (R-Fr.), Izaiah Reed (R-Fr.), Sam Secrest (R-Fr.)

Summary: The offensive line will look a little different in 2023. Three starters in Chandler, Boone and Reid are moving on, and a projected starter in Kandra entered the portal. Louisville does retain a pair of starters in Hudson and Brown at center and right tackle, and Gonzalez should take over at left tackle. As for the left and right guard spots, guys like Black and Gunn could be starter-worthy, but Louisville might opt to look in the portal here.

On Roster: 11

Defensive Tackle

Who's In (2): Rodney McGraw (R-So. - Penn State Transfer), Saadiq Clements (Fr.)

Who's Out (2): Caleb Banks (Transfer - Florida), Henry Bryant (Transfer - Georgia State)

Who's Back (4): Jermayne Lole (R-Sr.), Dezmond Tell (Jr.), Jared Dawson (R-So.), Tawfiq Thomas (So.)

Summary: There is potential here, but also some questions as well, especially after losing Banks. Tell performed well at nose last season, but he'll need help as Louisville transitions to a four-man front. Lole has NFL talent, but has suffered season-ending injuries in two straight years. McGraw saw limited action at Penn State. Dawson and Thomas will have to take some steps forward, but have shown flashes that indicate they are capable of doing it.

On Roster: 6

Defensive End

Who's In (3): Stephen Herron (Gr. - Stanford Transfer), Micah Carter (Fr.), Adonijah Green (Fr.)

Who's Out (2): YaYa Diaby (Graduation), Zach Edwards (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (7): Ramon Puryear (R-Jr.), Ashton Gillotte (Jr.), Mason Reiger (Jr.), Victoine Brown (R-So.), Ryheem Craig (R-So.), R.J. Sorenson (R-So.), Selah Brown (R-Fr.)

Summary: Louisville might be losing Diaby, but there is still two-deep talent on the edges. Herron should be able to slide right into Diaby's spot after being a standout at Stanford, Gillotte is only getting better as the starter opposite of him, plus Reiger and Puryear were key reserves. Now it's time to see if guys like Craig, V. Brown and S. Brown can take a step forward and build more depth at the position.

On Roster: 10

Inside Linebackers

Who's In (1): Stanquan Clark (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Dorian Jones (Transfer - Cincinnati), MoMo Sanogo (Graduation), Allen Smith (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (5): Monty Montgomery (R-Sr.), K.J. Cloyd (Sr.), Jaylin Alderman (R-So.), Jackson Hamilton (R-So.), T.J. Quinn (R-So.)

Summary: The linebacker corps will operate a little differently next season with the Cardinals going from a 3-4, a system where the base formation calls for four linebackers, to a 4-2-5 where there's only two. Getting Montgomery back is a huge win for the defense, but losing Jones is a big blow considering he could have competed for starting reps alongside Montgomery. Clark is good enough to see meaningful reps day one, which they might need considering Louisville has gotten inconsistent play from the other players at this spot.

On Roster: 6

Outside Linebackers

Who's In (0): N/A

Who's Out (2): Yasir Abdullah (Graduation), Marvin Dallas (Graduation)

Who's Back (3): Benjamin Perry (R-So.), Kameron Wilson (R-So.), Popeye Williams (So.)

Summary: Thank god for a scheme change, otherwise Louisville would be in trouble at outside linebacker. Regardless of how exactly these players will be used next season, convincing Perry to pull his name out of the portal was huge for Brohm and Co. considering his role as a starter. Not to mention that Williams has a bright future, and this could be his breakout year.

On Roster: 3

Cornerbacks

Who's In (2): Marquis Groves-Killebrew (R-Fr. - Texas A&M Transfer), Aaron Williams (Fr.)

Who's Out (3): Kei'Trel Clark (NFL Draft), Rance Conner (Transfer - TBD) Chandler Jones (Graduation)

Who's Back (4): Quincy Riley (Sr.), Trey Frankin (R-Jr.), Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. (Jr.), Derrick Edwards III (R-So.)

Summary: Louisville might be losing an All-ACC corner in Clark, but there is both talent and potential here. It will allow Riley to get more snaps, a new coaching staff could help Brownlee become more consistent, plus Groves-Killebrew and Williams has the talent an upside to be able to contribute almost immediately. Not to mention that the switch to a five-defensive back scheme will allow for guys like Franklin and Edwards to see the field more.

On Roster: 6

Safeties

Who's In (2): Myles Slusher (Sr. - Arkansas Transfer), Devin Neal (R-Jr. - Baylor Transfer)

Who's Out (2): Kenderick Duncan (Graduation), Nicario Harper (Transfer - Illinois)

Who's Back (6): M.J. Griffin (Jr.), Josh Minkins (Jr.), Shavarick Williams (R-So.), D'Angelo Hutchinson (So.), Jeremiah Caldwell (R-Fr.), Antonio Watts (R-Fr.)

Summary: Safety for Louisville might have the most impressive two-deep on the roster. Not only are they bringing back their starters in Griffin and Minkins, but Slusher and Neal have the experience and reps that will allow the Cardinals to continuously rotate on the back end and keep bodies fresh. Plus, Slusher can play both corner and safety, adding to the overall versatility of the secondary.

On Roster: 8

Special Teams

Who's In (0): N/A

Who's Out (1): P Mark Vassett (Transfer - TBD)

Who's Back (2): PK James Turner (Sr.), PK Brock Travelstead (Jr.)

Summary: Well... Louisville will need a punter, obviously. Other than that, they're good in terms of specialists. Turner had a bounce-back year, and the Cardinals bring back walk-on long snapper Shai Kochav.

On Roster: 2

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

